Driver vote casts doubt on Halo

F1 Fanatic Round-up 77

In the round-up: Driver vote casts doubt on Halo • F1 doesn’t need major change – Todt • F1 too expensive for Ford

Silverstone could rename corners to raise money

F1 Fanatic Round-up 38

In the round-up: Silverstone could rename corners to raise money • Ecclestone’s approach “not good enough” for Liberty • Mercedes ‘difficult for everyone to reach’