Hill echoes Brawn’s call for fewer gimmicks
In the round-up: Hill echoes Brawn’s call for fewer gimmicks • McLaren’s development process improved • Hungary test for 2017
“He certainly doesn’t like other people making money out of Formula One,” said Ross Brawn of Bernie Ecclestone. Truer words were never spoken.
In the round-up: Brawn questions whether F1 needs DRS • Liberty eyeing four US venues • Horner: Fans ‘have no idea’ about engines
Major figures from the Formula One world have given their reactions to Bernie Ecclestone’s departure following Liberty Media’s takeover.
Formula One stewards have been given new penalties to investigate incidents during races in 2017.
Ross Brawn’s appointment as F1’s new managing director for motor sports has been warmly received. But what plans does he have for grand prix racing?
If there was a world championship of deal-makers, Bernie Ecclestone is one of the all-time greats. Here are the seven deals which got him where he is.
New Formula One CEO Chase Carey believes the sport has not reached its full potential in recent years.
For the first time in six years, Formula One’s television viewing figures did not fall last season.
In the round-up: Magnussen relishing return to ‘on the limit’ cars • More wet testing for Pirelli • MSV drop Silverstone pursuit
Ross Brawn has been confirmed as Formula One’s managing director for motor sports following the departure of Bernie Ecclestone.
Liberty Media has confirmed the completion of its F1 takeover and the departure of Bernie Ecclestone as chief executive officer.
Bernie Ecclestone has given the clearest indication yet his time in charge of Formula One is at an end as Liberty Media are poised to replace him.
38 drivers have scored enough points to qualify for an F1 superlicence in 2017. Here’s all of them – plus the top superlicence points scorers from every country.
At the beginning of 2017 there are 314 drivers who’ve scored at least one point towards an F1 superlicence. Here’s a complete list of them all.
Two F1 drivers starred at the Race of Champions but the World Rally Championship’s first 2017 round was marred by a crash which killed a spectator.
In the round-up: Ecclestone tipped for F1 exit this week • 2018 “game changer” for McLaren • Valentino Rossi eyes Le Mans over F1
This first in a new series of books covers every Formula One car which raced during the sixties in great detail.
In the round-up: New rules play into Mercedes’ hands – Button • Ecclestone offered “honorary” role • Harder to get into F1 now – Hamilton
