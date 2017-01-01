Which team has the strongest driver pairing for 2017?
Only one team will start the 2017 F1 season with the same driver line-up they had this time 12 months ago. But who’s got the best?
In the round-up: Mosley warns 2017 rules could increase danger • Drivers push harder in Super Formula – Vandoorne • Todt wants India return
The new season hasn’t even started yet and Daniel Ricciardo’s done his first ‘Shoey’ of the year. Can you come up with the funniest caption for this picture?
Ferrari concluded two days of testing at Fiorano on Friday with Kimi Raikkonen at the wheel but rain affected the second day of the team’s running.
In the round-up: Zanardi joins criticism of ‘over-regulated’ F1 • Symonds not seeking new team • Drivers ’50-50′ on Halo – FIA
McLaren have broken with the past by dropping the naming system they have used for the past 35 years. Here are their ten greatest cars to bear the name ‘MP4’.
McLaren has announced its 2017 F1 car will not use the previously announced name MP4-32.
In the round-up: Catalunya’s turn three could be flat-out – Vandoorne • New Aeroscreen under consideration • Cars get heavier again
Antonio Giovinazzi has made his debut as a Ferrari test driver at the team’s Fiorano circuit today.
Robert Kubica will race in the 2017 World Endurance Championship, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, having joined the team run by ex-F1 boss Colin Kolles.
How quick will the 2017 F1 cars be? Are we in for a year of processional racing? And what do Liberty have planned? The big questions for 2017.
In the round-up: Driver vote casts doubt on Halo • F1 doesn’t need major change – Todt • F1 too expensive for Ford
‘Big downforce’ is coming back: That means no more overtaking and no more exciting races, right? Not necessarily…
In the round-up: Rosberg not looking for Formula E drive • ‘More passes will go wrong’ in 2017 • Ferrari 3D print engine upgrade
A late collision between the two leading drivers of the Daytona 24 Hours decided the outcome of the race with just minutes left on the clock.
Liberty Media has taken over Formula One and ousted long-time chief Bernie Ecclestone. But how long will it be until we notice any changes in the sport?
In the round-up: Silverstone could rename corners to raise money • Ecclestone’s approach “not good enough” for Liberty • Mercedes ‘difficult for everyone to reach’
McLaren Applied Technologies, part of the group which includes McLaren’s F1 team, will supply F1’s engine sensors from next season.
As Virgin, Marussia and Manor, the team stumbled at first then punched above their weight. But their best season to date appears to have been their last.
In the round-up: Liberty won’t renegotiate contract with Silverstone • Verstappen drivers like Mansell – Newey