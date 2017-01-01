Bottas confirmed as Hamilton’s Mercedes team mate for 2017
Valtteri Bottas has landed the prized seat at Mercedes for 2017 which was left vacant by outgoing world champion Nico Rosberg.
Felipe Massa says he “would not have returned for any other team” having abandoned his retirement plans to replace Valtteri Bottas at Williams.
Felipe Massa has cut short his retirement plans and will return to racing in 2017, Williams has announced.
McLaren has become the fifth team to announce the launch date for its 2017 car.
Pascal Wehrlein will join Sauber for his second season of F1 in 2017, the team has confirmed.
In the round-up: Williams poised to confirm Bottas move • Lowe ‘not part of deal’ • DRS make races forgettable – Villeneuve
This brand new F1 Fanatic quiz will see how much you remember about the ten-year career of F1’s newest world champion, Nico Rosberg.
In the round-up: Haas ‘blocked early Force India payment’ • Moss ‘stable’ in hospital • Ricciardo seeking answers to Verstappen’s pace
In the round-up: All tracks asked to make safety upgrades • Fresh Manor hope • Halo ‘no problem in Alonso crash’
Silverstone is in negotiations with the government about support as it tries to secure the British Grand Prix beyond 2019.
FIA steward Derek Warwick has called on Formula One to scrap rules which were introduced after lobbying by the sport’s top drivers.
In the round-up: One week to save Manor • Renault say they won’t replace Vassuer and aim to match Mercedes next year
Martin Brundle has revealed he suffered a minor heart before conducting the podium interview at the Monaco Grand Prix last year.
Pirelli has warned that improving its much-criticised wet weather rubber will not be made easier by F1’s adoption of wider tyres in 2017.
Pirelli motorsport director Paul Hembery says the changes to F1 cars and tyres in 2017 shouldn’t make overtaking much more difficult.
Jonathan Palmer, father of F1 racer Jolyon Palmer, has added a former grand prix venue to his portfolio of British racing circuits.
In the round-up: Conflict at Renault behind Vasseur’s exit • Ferrari chief Marchionne to step down in 2019 • Ricciardo first to drive new Red Bull
Pirelli has confirmed it will bring ultra-soft tyres to the Russian Grand Prix for the first time this year and also announced the tyre choices for Bahrain.
Despite a tough title fight and a longer calendar, Lewis Hamilton didn’t ease his fast-paced jet-setting lifestyle in 2016. But did that affect his driving?