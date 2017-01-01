One week to save Manor

In the round-up: One week to save Manor • Renault say they won’t replace Vassuer and aim to match Mercedes next year

Ultra-soft tyres for Russian Grand Prix

Pirelli has confirmed it will bring ultra-soft tyres to the Russian Grand Prix for the first time this year and also announced the tyre choices for Bahrain.