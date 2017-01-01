Overtaking is overrated: F1’s top ten ‘processions’
Top Ten 45
‘Big downforce’ is coming back: That means no more overtaking and no more exciting races, right? Not necessarily…
‘Big downforce’ is coming back: That means no more overtaking and no more exciting races, right? Not necessarily…
In the round-up: Rosberg not looking for Formula E drive • ‘More passes will go wrong’ in 2017 • Ferrari 3D print engine upgrade
A late collision between the two leading drivers of the Daytona 24 Hours decided the outcome of the race with just minutes left on the clock.
Liberty Media has taken over Formula One and ousted long-time chief Bernie Ecclestone. But how long will it be until we notice any changes in the sport?
In the round-up: Silverstone could rename corners to raise money • Ecclestone’s approach “not good enough” for Liberty • Mercedes ‘difficult for everyone to reach’
McLaren Applied Technologies, part of the group which includes McLaren’s F1 team, will supply F1’s engine sensors from next season.
As Virgin, Marussia and Manor, the team stumbled at first then punched above their weight. But their best season to date appears to have been their last.
In the round-up: Liberty won’t renegotiate contract with Silverstone • Verstappen drivers like Mansell – Newey
With F1 seasons likely to get longer under Liberty, should a NASCAR-style playoff format be used to ensure the final race always decides the title?
In the round-up: 25 races a year possible for teams – Brawn • Sort money before 2020 – Kaltenborn • Alonso “not disillusioned”
The curtain has finally come down on Bernie Ecclestone’s decades-long Formula One reign. How better to say farewell than one final Caption Competition?
In the round-up: Ecclestone: I wish I had Carey’s opportunity • Liberty ‘will relax terms for Silverstone’ • COTA eager for more US races
A wind tunnel model of Manor’s 2017 Formula One car has been posted on social media.
Manor’s hopes of continuing in Formula One have ended as the team has failed to find a buyer.
In the round-up: Brawn confirms Liberty considering budget cap • McLaren change budget cap stance • F1 ‘needs to say “yes” more’
The 68th running of the Formula One world championship could see Lewis Hamilton become the all-time king of qualifying. Here are more stats to watch for.
Renault has confirmed BP and Castrol as its new suppliers of fuel and lubricants for the 2017 season, replacing Renault’s long-term partner Total.
In the round-up: Hill echoes Brawn’s call for fewer gimmicks • McLaren’s development process improved • Hungary test for 2017
“He certainly doesn’t like other people making money out of Formula One,” said Ross Brawn of Bernie Ecclestone. Truer words were never spoken.
In the round-up: Brawn questions whether F1 needs DRS • Liberty eyeing four US venues • Horner: Fans ‘have no idea’ about engines