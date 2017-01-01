New rules play into Mercedes’ hands – Button
In the round-up: New rules play into Mercedes’ hands – Button • Ecclestone offered “honorary” role • Harder to get into F1 now – Hamilton
In the round-up: More to life than “driving around in circles” – Rosberg • Manor ‘may start season’ • Maldonado hoped for Rosberg chance
The British Racing Drivers’ Club has strongly denied reports it has already decided to drop the British Grand Prix after 2019.
Nico Hulkenberg has driven his first laps in a Renault Formula One car at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Spain.
Valtteri Bottas has landed the coveted Mercedes seat for this year but it could open up for some big names in 2018.
In the round-up: Haas prove resources aren’t everything – Magnussen • Manufacturers ‘must be competitive’ • Williams relieved Massa wanted to return
Mercedes has appointed GP3 racer George Russell to its Junior Driver Programme. The 18-year-old finished third in European F3 last year.
Liberty Media thinks a budget cap can solve F1’s income inequality. But a financial doping scandal is a much more likely outcome.
In the round-up: Mercedes’ choice of Bottas gets Hamilton’s blessing • Pirelli get extra wet test • McLaren may go orange
The FIA’s World Motor Sport Council has formally approved the takeover of F1 by Liberty Media.
Driver penalties were a major talking point in 2016 but the number of sanctions handed down by the stewards fell last season.
In the round-up: Liberty Media ‘preparing to sideline Ecclestone’ • Newey hints Red Bull in good shape • Hamilton and Bottas ‘free to race’
Mercedes have handed the most coveted seat in F1 and a possible title shot to Valtteri Bottas. These seven races show how he earned his chance.
In the round-up: Manor handed potential 2017 lifeline • One-year deal for Bottas • Mercedes approached Verstappen and Ricciardo
Is Valtteri Bottas too conservative a choice for Mercedes? Here’s why he’s the best driver available to fill the gap alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2017.
Felipe Massa says he “would not have returned for any other team” having abandoned his retirement plans to replace Valtteri Bottas at Williams.
Valtteri Bottas has landed the prized seat at Mercedes for 2017 which was left vacant by outgoing world champion Nico Rosberg.
Felipe Massa has cut short his retirement plans and will return to racing in 2017, Williams has announced.
McLaren has become the fifth team to announce the launch date for its 2017 car.