Should Liberty use NASCAR’s ‘playoff’ format for F1?
With F1 seasons likely to get longer under Liberty, should a NASCAR-style playoff format be used to ensure the final race always decides the title?
In the round-up: 25 races a year possible for teams – Brawn • Sort money before 2020 – Kaltenborn • Alonso “not disillusioned”
The curtain has finally come down on Bernie Ecclestone’s decades-long Formula One reign. How better to say farewell than one final Caption Competition?
In the round-up: Ecclestone: I wish I had Carey’s opportunity • Liberty ‘will relax terms for Silverstone’ • COTA eager for more US races
A wind tunnel model of Manor’s 2017 Formula One car has been posted on social media.
Manor’s hopes of continuing in Formula One have ended as the team has failed to find a buyer.
In the round-up: Brawn confirms Liberty considering budget cap • McLaren change budget cap stance • F1 ‘needs to say “yes” more’
The 68th running of the Formula One world championship could see Lewis Hamilton become the all-time king of qualifying. Here are more stats to watch for.
Renault has confirmed BP and Castrol as its new suppliers of fuel and lubricants for the 2017 season, replacing Renault’s long-term partner Total.
In the round-up: Hill echoes Brawn’s call for fewer gimmicks • McLaren’s development process improved • Hungary test for 2017
“He certainly doesn’t like other people making money out of Formula One,” said Ross Brawn of Bernie Ecclestone. Truer words were never spoken.
In the round-up: Brawn questions whether F1 needs DRS • Liberty eyeing four US venues • Horner: Fans ‘have no idea’ about engines
Major figures from the Formula One world have given their reactions to Bernie Ecclestone’s departure following Liberty Media’s takeover.
Formula One stewards have been given new penalties to investigate incidents during races in 2017.
Ross Brawn’s appointment as F1’s new managing director for motor sports has been warmly received. But what plans does he have for grand prix racing?
If there was a world championship of deal-makers, Bernie Ecclestone is one of the all-time greats. Here are the seven deals which got him where he is.
New Formula One CEO Chase Carey believes the sport has not reached its full potential in recent years.
For the first time in six years, Formula One’s television viewing figures did not fall last season.
In the round-up: Magnussen relishing return to ‘on the limit’ cars • More wet testing for Pirelli • MSV drop Silverstone pursuit
Ross Brawn has been confirmed as Formula One’s managing director for motor sports following the departure of Bernie Ecclestone.