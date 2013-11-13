Jenson Button, McLaren, Buddh International Circuit, 2013

McLaren: Button’s 2014 team mate not signed yet

2014 F1 seasonPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Jenson Button, McLaren, Buddh International Circuit, 2013McLaren say they have not yet signed a driver to replace Sergio Perez but indicated Jenson Button will remain with the team next year.

Perez confirmed on Wednesday he will be leaving McLaren next year.

“First of all, we would like to thank Checo for his kind and gracious statement, and for being a fine team member during the 2013 Formula One season,” said team principal Martin Whitmarsh.

“We wish him well for the future, and are sure that he will have many successes ahead of him,” he added.

“As regards our driver line-up for next year, no 2014 deal has yet been signed with any driver except Jenson, and we therefore have nothing further to announce at this time,” Whitmarsh continued. “As and when that situation progresses, we will make a further announcement accordingly.”

McLaren have been tipped to promote their development driver Kevin Magnussen to their race team next year.

2014 F1 season


Image ?é?® McLaren/Hoch Zwei

56 comments on “McLaren: Button’s 2014 team mate not signed yet”

  1. Profile Photo

    Magnificent Geoffrey (@magnificent-geoffrey)
    13th November 2013, 19:13

    Very Vince McMahonish comment there from Whitmarsh.

    All that was missing were the words “future endeavors”.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      bag0 (@bag0)
      13th November 2013, 20:51

      And “massive”, dont forget massive.

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    xjr15jaaag (@xjr15jaaag)
    13th November 2013, 19:27

    Fabio Leimer for the seat!!!!

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Prisoner Monkeys (@prisoner-monkeys)
      13th November 2013, 19:28

      Why, when they’ve got Kevin Magnussen?

      Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Lucas Wilson (@full-throttle-f1)
    13th November 2013, 19:29

    Just because they have not signed Magnussen does not mean they don’t want him to drive next year.

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Patrick (@paeschli)
    13th November 2013, 19:33

    McLaren … or how to kill the career of a lid of the Ferrari Academy in one year …

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Breno (@austus)
      14th November 2013, 0:00

      Someone in the academy is bound to be laughing.

      Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    ME4ME (@me4me)
    13th November 2013, 19:34

    Suddenly the possibility of Hulkenberg joining Mclaren for next season seems very real. Apparently Hulkenberg for some reason said NO to driving for Lotus at the last two races. And besides that .. why wouldn’t Mclaren announce their new driver at the same time it becomes public that their current driver won’t be with them next year? It seems a bit weird to me. That did so when Hamilton left last year.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Magnificent Geoffrey (@magnificent-geoffrey)
      13th November 2013, 19:52

      But don’t you want Hulk to get a top seat…?

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      xjr15jaaag (@xjr15jaaag)
      13th November 2013, 19:53

      I would have thought HÃ¼lkenberg thought he could achieve a better result in the Sauber, as he would only have a maximum of 4 hours to learn the car and get up to speed with it, and if Grosjean destroys him, that could reflect badly on his career.
      Seeing as that is relatively likely to happen, I commend him for turning down the Lotus seat for the final 2 races.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Strontium (@strontium)
        14th November 2013, 19:11

        +1.

        Let’s not forget what happened to Fisi in 2009, after nearly beating Kimi to Ferrari’s only win in the Force India, and then jumping straight in as Kimi’s team-mate.

        Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
      13th November 2013, 20:37

      @me4me Hulk probably said no to Lotus because it’d not be safe for him to drive an unknown car if they didn’t assure him a seat, which I understand they didn’t.

      Better to stay at Sauber and not ruin it all. Besides he can always stay there if the Lotus deal falls.

      As for McLaren, Whitmarsh himself ruled Nico out, saying he’s too heavy…

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      Somethingwittyer (@somethingwittyer)
      13th November 2013, 23:22

      That’s because Ferrari gave Hulk his unpaid salary in return for him to not race the final two races for Enstone.
      Link: http://blog.axisofoversteer.com/2013/11/ferrari-paid-hulkenbergs-salary-to.html

      Reply

  6. Keamo
    13th November 2013, 20:02

    They should have dropped Button instead of Perez. Button is too expensive for what he brings to the team. He is not in the league of the top 4 and cost the same if not more than they do.

    Reply

    1. maxthecat
      13th November 2013, 20:28

      He’s a World Champion and he outscored Hamilton whilst they were team-mates. I agree he probably can’t win in a car not capable of it, but give him a good car and he’ll bring wins.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        DMC (@dmc)
        13th November 2013, 21:15

        No driver wins in car not capable of it.

        Reply
        1. Profile Photo

          Aussie Rod (@aussierod)
          13th November 2013, 22:47

          Alonso. Malaysia. 2012.

          Reply
          1. Profile Photo

            Prisoner Monkeys (@prisoner-monkeys)
            14th November 2013, 1:20

            Extreme wet weather. Remember when Nick Heidfeld was third in that piece of scrap metal that was the BMW Sauber F1.09?

            Wet weather is the great equaliser.

        2. Profile Photo

          GeeMac (@geemac)
          14th November 2013, 4:28

          Prost, 1986.

          Reply

        3. Luis Conde
          14th November 2013, 5:38

          Button, Hungary 2006.

          Reply
      2. Profile Photo

        danclapp (@danclapp)
        14th November 2013, 3:27

        he outscored him in 1 year

        Reply

        1. gwan
          14th November 2013, 11:46

          No, on aggregate across the three years.

          Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Mads (@mads)
      13th November 2013, 20:30

      Perez hasn’t even scored 60% of what Button has this year. While he is certainly more expensive, he is most certainly worth it. Compared to Perez anyway. And that is just from a pure results perspective.

      Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      bag0 (@bag0)
      13th November 2013, 20:55

      Im sure all teams use some points/$ or $/points rates to differentiate between the drivers, but it is only one aspect of it.

      Reply

    4. Delly
      13th November 2013, 22:53

      Not hard to sore more points when one driver have massive issues during one year when he was clearly better.

      Reply
    5. Profile Photo

      Vale (@vale)
      14th November 2013, 10:22

      You have to remember that Button brings a couple of very important things to the team, experience and consistency. Button can win, we all know this but he needs a stable car to do it, to have a young driver who is genuinely fast is good but risky and having Button there brings stability to the pair.

      I can understand why they got rid of Perez, he just hasn’t delivered. Perez needed to outperform Button more often than not, he need to show that he has raw pace and the ability to improve his race craft through experience. One year might not have been enough for this and McLaren’s car is terrible but he should at least be putting his car further up the grid in qualifying than Button.

      Reply
  7. Profile Photo

    Victor. (@victor)
    13th November 2013, 21:16

    I’d like to think I got a shot.

    Reply
  8. Profile Photo

    verstappen (@verstappen)
    13th November 2013, 23:04

    Strange how they never seem to really confirm Button.

    Reply

  9. Luis Conde
    14th November 2013, 3:26

    I have a sneaky feeling… that a certain Nico, wich last name starts with H and ends with ulkenberg, might be the chosen one.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Todfod (@todfod)
      14th November 2013, 5:24

      I hope so.. its a safer bet than Magnussen.

      But then again.. Whitmarsh had mentioned something about a driver’s size being an important criteria for choosing a driver

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Jamie hammond (@jdsunset)
        14th November 2013, 9:16

        But then isnt NH the same height as JB?

        Reply
        1. Profile Photo

          Todfod (@todfod)
          14th November 2013, 18:24

          He’s heavier

          Reply

  10. nicolas nogaret
    14th November 2013, 9:53

    they should take magnussen
    2014 is going to be a bit of a ‘gap’ year , no guarantee of success no matter who they take ; no better time to ‘blood’ a rookie

    Reply

