Williams FW37 is first 2015 F1 car to be pictured

The first picture of a 2015 F1 car has appeared. A rendering of the Williams FW37 is to be published on the cover of a magazine.

The FW37, which was fired up for the first time today by the team at their factory, appears on the front cover of the new issue of F1 Racing magazine. An image of the cover appeared on Twitter ahead of its publication.

The most distinctive feature on the new car is its radically shortened nose tip, designed to comply with the revised 2015 regulations on nose shape.

The car also features the logos of new Williams sponsors Rexona and Hackett.

