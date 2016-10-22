Kvyat retained by Toro Rosso for 2017

Daniil Kvyat will remain at Toro Rosso for the 2017 season, the team has confirmed.

The Russian driver rejoined the team at the fifth round of this season after losing his place at Red Bull to Max Verstappen. Kvyat made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2014 before being promoted to Red Bull at the end of the year.

“I’d like to thank Red Bull, Dr [Helmut] Marko and all the team for their support and the faith they have shown in me since I returned to the team earlier this year,” said Kvyat. “I’m very happy to stay with a team that feels like home to me.”

Toro Rosso’s decision is a blow to the team’s junior driver Pierre Gasly, who is in contention for this year’s GP2 title and was considered a candidate for the seat.

The team has previously announced Carlos Sainz Jnr will remain with them for a third season next year.

Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost said Kvyat is “back on top form” after being demoted by Red Bull.

“There are so many new elements coming to Formula One in general and to our team specifically, in terms of the change of power unit supplier, that having the same two drivers gives us stability and a benchmark to work from.”

“For Carlos, it will be his third year with us, which speaks volumes when it comes to how highly we rate him. In recent races, it has been clear that Daniil is back on top form. I always told him that his future with us was in his hands and he has stepped up to the mark and delivered the sort of performances that have ensured his 2017 seat in the STR12.”

