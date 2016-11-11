Haas confirms Magnussen will partner Grosjean in 2017

Kevin Magnussen will join Romain Grosjean at Haas in 2017, the team has confirmed.

Team founder Gene Haas said the Renault driver was “always on our short list” to join them.

“He’s accomplished a lot in a very short period of time, and we feel like he can accomplish a lot with us. Our second season will bring a new set of challenges, and we feel that pairing Kevin with Romain will help us develop our new car and continue our growth.”

Magnussen joins the team from Renault, who have appointed Nico Hulkenberg alongside current driver Jolyon Palmer for next year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and I’m very happy to be a part of Haas F1 Team,” said Magnussen.

“Obviously, I’m confident in my abilities as a Formula One driver, but I’m also very confident of what Haas F1 Team can do in its second season and every season thereafter.”

“Gene Haas has come into Formula One with a strong vision and a different way of doing things. He’s making it work and work well. I’ve had a good vantage point all season long, and I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of next year’s Haas VF-17.”

Esteban Gutierrez revealed earlier today he will leave the team at the end of the year.

“I want to thank Esteban Gutierrez for all of his efforts,” said Haas. “He’s been an instrumental part of our first year in Formula One and we’re looking forward to finishing the season strong with him and Romain.”

