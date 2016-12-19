Giovinazzi lands Ferrari third driver role

Antonio Giovinazzi has been appointed as Ferrari’s third driver for the 2017 F1 season, the team has announced.

The 23-year-old finished second in his first season of GP2 this year. His Prema team mate Pierre Gasly, who is part of Red Bull’s junior team, beat him to the title at the final round in Abu Dhabi by eight points.

Giovinazi previously raced in European Formula Three, finishing runner-up to Felix Rosenqvist in the series in 2015. Ferrari evaluated Giovinazzi in their simulator in September.

The Ferrari Driver Academy also includes GP3 champion Charles Leclerc and Antonio Fuoco, who will drive for Prema in GP2 next year, plus Guiliano Alesi and Guan Yu Zhou.

The academy previously included another Italian GP2 racer, Raffaele Marciello, who was dropped from the programme at the beginning of this year.

