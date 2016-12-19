The 2016 season saw the rise of Max-mania, the British Grand Prix winner go crowd-surfing and an emotional Brazilian Grand Prix farewell for Felipe Massa.
Here’s a new gallery dedicated to the feverish fans who made every race special.
2016 F1 season review
2 comments on “The 2016 F1 season in pictures: Fans”
LotusPosition (@boomerzoomer)
19th December 2016, 17:57
What? Where are the four McLaren wing helmet guys who were at Suzuka?
LotusPosition (@boomerzoomer)
19th December 2016, 17:58
Mr. blind man here just saw them!