Kimi Raikkonen fans banner, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2016

The 2016 F1 season in pictures: Fans

2016 F1 season reviewPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

The 2016 season saw the rise of Max-mania, the British Grand Prix winner go crowd-surfing and an emotional Brazilian Grand Prix farewell for Felipe Massa.

Here’s a new gallery dedicated to the feverish fans who made every race special.

2016 F1 season review

2 comments on “The 2016 F1 season in pictures: Fans”

  1. Profile Photo

    LotusPosition (@boomerzoomer)
    19th December 2016, 17:57

    What? Where are the four McLaren wing helmet guys who were at Suzuka?

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    LotusPosition (@boomerzoomer)
    19th December 2016, 17:58

    Mr. blind man here just saw them!

    Reply

