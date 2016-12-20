Symonds to leave Williams at end of year

Williams chief technical officer Pat Symonds will step down from his role at the end of the season, the team has confirmed.

Symonds joined Williams in late 2013. The team moved up to third in the constructors’ championship in 2014 where it remained the following year, before slipping to fifth this season.

Deputy team principal Claire Wiliams said Symonds “has been a tremendous asset to this team over the past three years”.

“Pat’s appointment was the start of a major restructuring exercise, and he has been pivotal in reshaping Williams into what is a much stronger racing team today.”

“I would like to thank him for all of his hard work and commitment during that time. We now look to the future and will be announcing details regarding the team’s technical leadership in due course.”

Symonds previously worked for Toleman, Benetton and Renault where he contributed to championship successes in 1995-96 and 2005-06. However his involvement in 2008’s Crashgate scandal led to his temporary departure from the sport. He returned with the Virgin team, which later became Marussia, before moving to Williams.

