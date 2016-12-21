In the round-up: Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene urges Sebastian Vettel to “be more calm” in 2017.

Red Bull pull Verstappen masterstroke. Yet still 'retired' Massa has race ride and Gasly, Giovinazzi and Leclerc do not #yawn #sameoldF1 — Marcus Simmons (@MarcusSimmons54) December 20, 2016

BOT outqualified MAS 17:4 by an average of 0.285s in Q sessions where both were still running according to @f1fanatic_co_uk #F1 #JustSaying — Mark Gallagher 🏁 (@_markgallagher) December 20, 2016

To choose between fighting for championships in WEC and Formula E or just be part of the grid in F1 in small team, FE-WEC much more. — LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) December 20, 2016

More than a little shocked to hear Ekrem Sami's position is threatened. Guy at the heart of McLaren for the last 20 years. Ace operator. — Byron Young (@byronf1) December 20, 2016