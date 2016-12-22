In the round-up: Signes will be the fastest corner in Formula One when Paul Ricard joins the calendar in 2018 according to the circuit boss.
Paul Ricard boss says Mistral straight chicane will boost overtaking (Motorsport)
"That's rather what we aimed at, knowing that exiting the chicane, they'll be flat out through Signes anyway, which will probably make it the quickest corner of the championship."
Ferrari start to consider 2018 options as Sebastian Vettel receives fresh reminder (Sky)
"Of course we are looking around but we have also some interesting young drivers like (Antonio) Fuoco, who has done a great job in the simulator, (Charles) Leclerc who has won GP3 and Giovinazzi, who becomes our third driver to work in the simulator and we hope will have some chances to drive in Friday practice with Sauber."
Daniel Ricciardo rules out joining Mercedes next Formula One season (The Guardian)
"I’ve got two more years at Red Bull. That’s where I’m going to be."
Renault poised to secure BP deal (Autosport)
"While McLaren is also set to join forces with BP after Exxon Mobil switched to Red Bull for next year, the British team's deal is believed to be a technical arrangement with a much smaller commercial aspect than Renault is expected to seal."
Valtteri Bottas set for Mercedes and Felipe Massa poised to re-join Williams (BBC)
"Their title sponsor, drinks giant Martini, requires at least one driver over 25 for promotional reasons - and Williams' other car will be driven by the 18-year-old Canadian novice Lance Stroll, who is bringing sponsorship said to be in the region of £20m to the team."
Could Ron Dennis take over Manor? (F1i)
"The negotiations have gone cold, possibly after Manor lost tenth place and the subsequent financial windfall associated with the 2016 constructors’ championship."
Think @NelsonPiquet got called out on that one… #F1 https://t.co/nfACJTE8Mp pic.twitter.com/7sVV0YTsD6
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) December 21, 2016
@NelsonPiquet I totally agree !
— Sébastien Buemi (@Sebastien_buemi) December 21, 2016
In an ideal world we wouldn't have any clash between WEC and FE… and we hope for that in the future
— LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) December 21, 2016
Name these criminals ? pic.twitter.com/73123kMEo8
— Mark Blundell (@markblundellf1) December 20, 2016
Comment of the day
Neil has coined a new phrase:
Not seeing a happy ending to the Vettel and Ferrari marriage. He must already be close to the Alonso Point*, another mediocre car in 2017 should just about tip him over the edge.
*The point at which a racing driver’s lack of faith in a team acts as a sufficiently strong repulsive force that he finds himself uncontrollably attracted to an even worse team.
Neil (@Neilosjames)
From the forum
47 comments on “Signes ‘will be F1’s fastest corner’”
Strontium (@strontium)
22nd December 2016, 0:06
Is Signes the corner at the end of the long straight (the one broken by the chicane?). Do we know if they plan on using the actual fast sweeping corner, or the sharp apex variant? Would be a shame if it’s the latter, there are enough of those already.
mfreire
22nd December 2016, 4:44
Yes, it is. If they use the original corner it probably will be flat in 8th; the sharp apex variant will probably be in 3rd or 4th.
zomtec (@zomtec)
22nd December 2016, 6:37
Read that bit again. How could the sharp variant be the quickest corner in F1?
ColdFly F1 (@coldfly)
22nd December 2016, 9:04
Because it won’t be!
I expect down force levels similar to or more than Spa; thus Eau Rouge will easily beat Signes.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
22nd December 2016, 9:24
Also with the chicane in place I don’t think they’ll be doing anything like the speeds they do into Blanchimont, 130R etc. Doesn’t look like a layout that lends itself to overtaking to me, too many fast sweeping corners. Even the chicane is angled awkwardly for overtaking.
ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
22nd December 2016, 11:45
They’ll have DRS before it, so I think you’ll have cars running side-by-side before the chicane entry.
McL88AsAp (@deongunner)
22nd December 2016, 0:32
COTD is epic, @neilosjames and yes I’m entirely agreee, Vettel will jump ship if 2017 Ferrari not a winning car.
Todfod (@todfod)
22nd December 2016, 7:33
I agree. COTD is hilarious
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
22nd December 2016, 7:37
I get the feeling it’s more the other way around tbh. Ferrari will drop Vettel if he put’s in another year with as many mistakes as he did last year.
SaraJ (@sjzelli)
22nd December 2016, 8:13
Lol. /facepalm
Dom (@3dom)
22nd December 2016, 8:40
@jeffreyj and judging by that article’s summary, they have plenty of drivers of his calibre to fill his seat. One of them is quick on the simulator and everything. I’m disappointed that I’m not mentioned in that article though, I’m quick on the PS4 :-p
montreal95 (@montreal95)
22nd December 2016, 10:16
@3dom Oh I’m sure Ferrari will not be short of candidates to replace the hysterical cry-baby caliber if he wants to leave. The caliber who, let’s not forget, got his bottom handed to him by Danny Ric, not to mention losing to KR in qualy this year. But yeah, Giovinazzi, a vice champion of GP2(as a rookie!) is also quick on the simulator. Big surprise! He would be an awesome left field choice indeed. Any other smart thing to say PS4 champ?
Patrick (@paeschli)
22nd December 2016, 12:01
@jeffreyj Ferrari lost Vettel a certain win in Australia and they kept making mistakes in the following races. Not surprising he lost his lot cation towards the end. And even with his abysmal performances he managed to bring home more points than Raikkonen.
If Vettel leaves Ferrari, it will be his choice, not Ferrari’s.
Patrick (@paeschli)
22nd December 2016, 12:02
*motivation
JCost (@jcost)
22nd December 2016, 10:59
My question is, where will he go? Mercedes is very unlikely and Red Bull is already “booked”. His best option would be a competitive McLaren if Fernando calls quit, but both fast McLaren in 2017 and Alonso retiring by the end of the year are not locks…
I’m expecting Seb to tone-down and stick with Ferrari for, at least, 2 more seasons.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
22nd December 2016, 0:44
If F1 doesn’t get better and more entertaining next year, I think I might reach the Alonso Point soon… maybe to start watching Destruction Derby or Nascar :(
BasCB (@bascb)
22nd December 2016, 6:37
Suit yourself @omarr-pepper. I enjoyed the season quite a bit really. The bad starts meant we even saw the MErcedes having to do some work in the races at times, we saw Verstappens first victory (and some really good to watch racing from him too), we saw Daniel get back into form after that wake up call, we saw Kimi drive better than he had done for the last 3 years, and we had Abu Dhabi that was made worth watching by Hamilton doing what he could in the hope of robbing Rosberg of that title last race.
favomodo (@favomodo)
22nd December 2016, 7:45
Exactly, I think 2016 was the best season in years! So much happened, even the silly qualifying format at the first two races were (in hindsight) entertaining, because of all the controversy. Not to mention the Red Bull driver swap, the Mercedes clash, the ruined Ricciardo race, the great Silverstone overtake, first lap Spa, the eventul Mexico race and the very wet Brazalian one. I have sat at the edge of my chair more than once. Loved it!
ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
22nd December 2016, 11:47
Really? I thought it was easily one of the most dull years in some time. 2012 was still my favourite in ‘recent years’. I know it was down to Pirelli, but I said it at the time – it was the same for everyone, and it was awesome to see ALL teams on the backfoot being puzzled.
I thought this season was dull. Absolutely no competition at the front in recent years has dampened my interest. It made Red Bull’s dominance look like child’s play.
Really hope next season is more competitive.
Dom (@3dom)
22nd December 2016, 8:42
The off season has been electric too. Can’t remember an early winter like this!
Tony Mansell
22nd December 2016, 10:00
I think sir has reached the ‘A dummy spitting out point’
John
22nd December 2016, 1:14
Signes is a corner made for Max. He will doninate through there and leave the others looking like kids.
More stars are aligning. Daniel Lewis and Seb will cry through here
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
22nd December 2016, 9:41
What a fantastic insight. Will Fernando cry through there as well? It wasn’t clear from your well versed post. Maybe with all the tears on the track it might not just be an unnoticeable kink they all take flat out.
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd December 2016, 9:55
“Daniel Lewis and Seb will cry through here” �����😂�����
Hilariously inaccurate, but also quite hilarious.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
22nd December 2016, 1:41
2018 Driver Line Ups:
Ferrari
Hamilton
Grosjean/Perez
Red Bull
Verstappen
Gasly
Mercedes
Vettel
Bottas
Mclaren
Ricciardo
Van Dorne
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
22nd December 2016, 2:52
Interesting. Now a little more conservative
Ferrari
Raikkonen
Ricciardo
RBR
Verstappen
Sainz
Mercedes
Hamilton
Hulkenberg
McLaren
Vettel
Vandoorne
neeyo (@neeyo)
22nd December 2016, 3:45
So, your teams are:
Raikkardo
Verstainzzen
Hamilburg
Vandettel
Maciek (@maciek)
22nd December 2016, 2:17
Excellent cotd : )
Neil (@neilosjames)
22nd December 2016, 6:38
Has anyone got an FIA press pass? If so, could you please Vettel during one of the televised press conferences next season if he’s at, or approaching, the Alonso Point? :D
João Leite (@johnmilk)
22nd December 2016, 7:19
@neilosjames that has to be in dictionary as soon as possible, a bit like google did
Tony Mansell
22nd December 2016, 15:17
Its very good. well done. ~says through clenched teeth~
reg (@reg)
22nd December 2016, 6:49
Maybe the fastest right hander. I would think they aren’t going to get enough speed out of the chicane to match 130R.
For that matter, I suspect Eau Rouge will be faster with more downforce than before — I can’t recall if they have been taking it flat with this current generation of car or not.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
22nd December 2016, 7:40
Isn’t T1 in Russia the fasted corner?
Gabriel (@rethla)
22nd December 2016, 8:20
Eau rouge has been flat out in the dry but i suspect they save their peak hybrid power for places where it would matter.
With more downforce Eau rouge would be taken slower.
Juzh (@juzh)
22nd December 2016, 9:48
In the race only a few cars were flat trough eau rouge in 2016, and even those not often:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ml4NGKdm9w&
João Leite (@johnmilk)
22nd December 2016, 10:00
not the best examples @juzh
In the first laps it is normal not to do Eau Rouge flat-out, they carrying a lot of fuel on that stage of the race.
Then in that video there are a lot of occasions where the on-board driver is right behind another, which mean they are loosing down-force, and in a turn like Eau Rouge that is very important, hence they have to lift. We also don’t know the condition of the tyres at any given moment, that might explain why some cars can do it, and other don’t
I remember that some couldn’t due to the lack of down-force, particularly the Manors struggled quite a bit
In the latter stages of the race there are plenty of drivers doing it flat when nobody is around.
With that said, Eau Rouge will probably be flat next year, thanks to the increased amount of down-force, and therefore I expect it to be even quicker
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd December 2016, 9:56
@rethla “With more downforce Eau rouge would be taken slower.”
No.
Gabriel (@rethla)
22nd December 2016, 11:28
@offdutyrockstar
Yes it would and thats why everyone is running low downforce on that track.
The aero will get more efficient next year just like every year but all high speed sectors will probably be slower than this year. The medium and slow sectors however will be alot faster but that aint eau rogue.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
22nd December 2016, 11:44
@rethla Eau Rouge is done flat-out in F1 due to the amount of down-force the cars have, the more of it the better. If we increase down-force, as it will happen next year the high speed corners will become quicker.
They run low down-force in Spa due to the big straights, not because of Eau Rouge. And the high speed sectors maybe slower, but if that happens is due to the increased drag in the straights
Add to that the increased mechanical grip, and I am almost certain Eau Rouge will be faster in 2017.
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd December 2016, 11:44
Agree to disagree @rethla – you’re discounting the increased mechanical grip offered by the tyres and the stability that only Mercedes and Red Bull enjoyed this year through Eau Rouge, some cars were flat and some were not. Next year expect almost the entire field to be flat through there.
Gabriel (@rethla)
22nd December 2016, 12:55
Im not discounting anything but by all indications the cars will be faster in low to medium speed and slower in high speed sectors next year. Its fully possible that cars not being able to take eau rogue flat out this year will be able to next year but the fastest times seen through eau rouge this year wont be beaten i think.
Theres nothing to agree or disagree on its just speculation ;)
João Leite (@johnmilk)
22nd December 2016, 13:58
they can be faster trough Eau rouge, and slower in the overall sector, those care two different things
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd December 2016, 14:47
Yes! Lets wait and see. It’ll be interesting to see how some corners in general are taken next year in comparison to the last 7!
Dan (@dan1124)
22nd December 2016, 10:46
I disagree, with more power and downforce (though even withe the drag from the wider tyres, they can produce downforce more efficiently with the lower/wider rear wing and significantly longer and taller diffuser, so I suspect top speeds to be similar) they will accelerate faster. The greater power will mean the tyre scrub effect through the corner (the main limiting factor in the dry) will have slightly less of an effect.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
22nd December 2016, 7:30
Williams should dress Massa’s car with the martini livery, and Stroll’s Pepsi instead.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
22nd December 2016, 8:57
Blue WKD
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd December 2016, 9:57
Hahaha spot on.