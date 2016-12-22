Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Paul Ricard, 2016

Signes ‘will be F1’s fastest corner’

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Signes will be the fastest corner in Formula One when Paul Ricard joins the calendar in 2018 according to the circuit boss.

Comment of the day

Neil has coined a new phrase:

Not seeing a happy ending to the Vettel and Ferrari marriage. He must already be close to the Alonso Point*, another mediocre car in 2017 should just about tip him over the edge.

*The point at which a racing driver’s lack of faith in a team acts as a sufficiently strong repulsive force that he finds himself uncontrollably attracted to an even worse team.
Neil (@Neilosjames)

On this day in F1

Pierre Levegh, the grand prix driver who perished along with over 80 spectators at Le Mans in 1955, was born on this day in 1905.

  1. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    22nd December 2016, 0:06

    Is Signes the corner at the end of the long straight (the one broken by the chicane?). Do we know if they plan on using the actual fast sweeping corner, or the sharp apex variant? Would be a shame if it’s the latter, there are enough of those already.

    1. mfreire
      22nd December 2016, 4:44

      Yes, it is. If they use the original corner it probably will be flat in 8th; the sharp apex variant will probably be in 3rd or 4th.

    2. Profile Photo

      zomtec (@zomtec)
      22nd December 2016, 6:37

      Read that bit again. How could the sharp variant be the quickest corner in F1?

      1. Profile Photo

        ColdFly F1 (@coldfly)
        22nd December 2016, 9:04

        Because it won’t be!
        I expect down force levels similar to or more than Spa; thus Eau Rouge will easily beat Signes.

        1. Profile Photo

          Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
          22nd December 2016, 9:24

          Also with the chicane in place I don’t think they’ll be doing anything like the speeds they do into Blanchimont, 130R etc. Doesn’t look like a layout that lends itself to overtaking to me, too many fast sweeping corners. Even the chicane is angled awkwardly for overtaking.

          1. Profile Photo

            ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
            22nd December 2016, 11:45

            They’ll have DRS before it, so I think you’ll have cars running side-by-side before the chicane entry.

  2. Profile Photo

    McL88AsAp (@deongunner)
    22nd December 2016, 0:32

    COTD is epic, @neilosjames and yes I’m entirely agreee, Vettel will jump ship if 2017 Ferrari not a winning car.

    1. Profile Photo

      Todfod (@todfod)
      22nd December 2016, 7:33

      I agree. COTD is hilarious

    2. Profile Photo

      Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
      22nd December 2016, 7:37

      I get the feeling it’s more the other way around tbh. Ferrari will drop Vettel if he put’s in another year with as many mistakes as he did last year.

      1. Profile Photo

        SaraJ (@sjzelli)
        22nd December 2016, 8:13

        Lol. /facepalm

      2. Profile Photo

        Dom (@3dom)
        22nd December 2016, 8:40

        @jeffreyj and judging by that article’s summary, they have plenty of drivers of his calibre to fill his seat. One of them is quick on the simulator and everything. I’m disappointed that I’m not mentioned in that article though, I’m quick on the PS4 :-p

        1. Profile Photo

          montreal95 (@montreal95)
          22nd December 2016, 10:16

          @3dom Oh I’m sure Ferrari will not be short of candidates to replace the hysterical cry-baby caliber if he wants to leave. The caliber who, let’s not forget, got his bottom handed to him by Danny Ric, not to mention losing to KR in qualy this year. But yeah, Giovinazzi, a vice champion of GP2(as a rookie!) is also quick on the simulator. Big surprise! He would be an awesome left field choice indeed. Any other smart thing to say PS4 champ?

      3. Profile Photo

        Patrick (@paeschli)
        22nd December 2016, 12:01

        @jeffreyj Ferrari lost Vettel a certain win in Australia and they kept making mistakes in the following races. Not surprising he lost his lot cation towards the end. And even with his abysmal performances he managed to bring home more points than Raikkonen.

        If Vettel leaves Ferrari, it will be his choice, not Ferrari’s.

        1. Profile Photo

          Patrick (@paeschli)
          22nd December 2016, 12:02

          *motivation

    3. Profile Photo

      JCost (@jcost)
      22nd December 2016, 10:59

      My question is, where will he go? Mercedes is very unlikely and Red Bull is already “booked”. His best option would be a competitive McLaren if Fernando calls quit, but both fast McLaren in 2017 and Alonso retiring by the end of the year are not locks…

      I’m expecting Seb to tone-down and stick with Ferrari for, at least, 2 more seasons.

  3. Profile Photo

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    22nd December 2016, 0:44

    If F1 doesn’t get better and more entertaining next year, I think I might reach the Alonso Point soon… maybe to start watching Destruction Derby or Nascar :(

    1. Profile Photo

      BasCB (@bascb)
      22nd December 2016, 6:37

      Suit yourself @omarr-pepper. I enjoyed the season quite a bit really. The bad starts meant we even saw the MErcedes having to do some work in the races at times, we saw Verstappens first victory (and some really good to watch racing from him too), we saw Daniel get back into form after that wake up call, we saw Kimi drive better than he had done for the last 3 years, and we had Abu Dhabi that was made worth watching by Hamilton doing what he could in the hope of robbing Rosberg of that title last race.

      1. Profile Photo

        favomodo (@favomodo)
        22nd December 2016, 7:45

        Exactly, I think 2016 was the best season in years! So much happened, even the silly qualifying format at the first two races were (in hindsight) entertaining, because of all the controversy. Not to mention the Red Bull driver swap, the Mercedes clash, the ruined Ricciardo race, the great Silverstone overtake, first lap Spa, the eventul Mexico race and the very wet Brazalian one. I have sat at the edge of my chair more than once. Loved it!

        1. Profile Photo

          ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
          22nd December 2016, 11:47

          Really? I thought it was easily one of the most dull years in some time. 2012 was still my favourite in ‘recent years’. I know it was down to Pirelli, but I said it at the time – it was the same for everyone, and it was awesome to see ALL teams on the backfoot being puzzled.

          I thought this season was dull. Absolutely no competition at the front in recent years has dampened my interest. It made Red Bull’s dominance look like child’s play.

          Really hope next season is more competitive.

      2. Profile Photo

        Dom (@3dom)
        22nd December 2016, 8:42

        The off season has been electric too. Can’t remember an early winter like this!

    2. Tony Mansell
      22nd December 2016, 10:00

      I think sir has reached the ‘A dummy spitting out point’

  4. John
    22nd December 2016, 1:14

    Signes is a corner made for Max. He will doninate through there and leave the others looking like kids.
    More stars are aligning. Daniel Lewis and Seb will cry through here

    1. Profile Photo

      Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
      22nd December 2016, 9:41

      What a fantastic insight. Will Fernando cry through there as well? It wasn’t clear from your well versed post. Maybe with all the tears on the track it might not just be an unnoticeable kink they all take flat out.

    2. Profile Photo

      Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
      22nd December 2016, 9:55

      “Daniel Lewis and Seb will cry through here” �����😂�����

      Hilariously inaccurate, but also quite hilarious.

  5. Profile Photo

    Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
    22nd December 2016, 1:41

    2018 Driver Line Ups:

    Ferrari
    Hamilton
    Grosjean/Perez

    Red Bull
    Verstappen
    Gasly

    Mercedes
    Vettel
    Bottas

    Mclaren
    Ricciardo
    Van Dorne

    1. Profile Photo

      Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
      22nd December 2016, 2:52

      Interesting. Now a little more conservative

      Ferrari
      Raikkonen
      Ricciardo

      RBR
      Verstappen
      Sainz

      Mercedes
      Hamilton
      Hulkenberg

      McLaren
      Vettel
      Vandoorne

      1. Profile Photo

        neeyo (@neeyo)
        22nd December 2016, 3:45

        So, your teams are:

        Raikkardo

        Verstainzzen

        Hamilburg

        Vandettel

  6. Profile Photo

    Maciek (@maciek)
    22nd December 2016, 2:17

    Excellent cotd : )

  7. Profile Photo

    Neil (@neilosjames)
    22nd December 2016, 6:38

    Has anyone got an FIA press pass? If so, could you please Vettel during one of the televised press conferences next season if he’s at, or approaching, the Alonso Point? :D

    1. Profile Photo

      João Leite (@johnmilk)
      22nd December 2016, 7:19

      @neilosjames that has to be in dictionary as soon as possible, a bit like google did

    2. Tony Mansell
      22nd December 2016, 15:17

      Its very good. well done. ~says through clenched teeth~

  8. Profile Photo

    reg (@reg)
    22nd December 2016, 6:49

    Maybe the fastest right hander. I would think they aren’t going to get enough speed out of the chicane to match 130R.

    For that matter, I suspect Eau Rouge will be faster with more downforce than before — I can’t recall if they have been taking it flat with this current generation of car or not.

    1. Profile Photo

      Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
      22nd December 2016, 7:40

      Isn’t T1 in Russia the fasted corner?

    2. Profile Photo

      Gabriel (@rethla)
      22nd December 2016, 8:20

      Eau rouge has been flat out in the dry but i suspect they save their peak hybrid power for places where it would matter.

      With more downforce Eau rouge would be taken slower.

      1. Profile Photo

        Juzh (@juzh)
        22nd December 2016, 9:48

        In the race only a few cars were flat trough eau rouge in 2016, and even those not often:

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ml4NGKdm9w&amp;

        1. Profile Photo

          João Leite (@johnmilk)
          22nd December 2016, 10:00

          not the best examples @juzh

          In the first laps it is normal not to do Eau Rouge flat-out, they carrying a lot of fuel on that stage of the race.
          Then in that video there are a lot of occasions where the on-board driver is right behind another, which mean they are loosing down-force, and in a turn like Eau Rouge that is very important, hence they have to lift. We also don’t know the condition of the tyres at any given moment, that might explain why some cars can do it, and other don’t

          I remember that some couldn’t due to the lack of down-force, particularly the Manors struggled quite a bit

          In the latter stages of the race there are plenty of drivers doing it flat when nobody is around.

          With that said, Eau Rouge will probably be flat next year, thanks to the increased amount of down-force, and therefore I expect it to be even quicker

      2. Profile Photo

        Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
        22nd December 2016, 9:56

        @rethla “With more downforce Eau rouge would be taken slower.”

        No.

        1. Profile Photo

          Gabriel (@rethla)
          22nd December 2016, 11:28

          @offdutyrockstar

          Yes it would and thats why everyone is running low downforce on that track.

          The aero will get more efficient next year just like every year but all high speed sectors will probably be slower than this year. The medium and slow sectors however will be alot faster but that aint eau rogue.

          1. Profile Photo

            João Leite (@johnmilk)
            22nd December 2016, 11:44

            @rethla Eau Rouge is done flat-out in F1 due to the amount of down-force the cars have, the more of it the better. If we increase down-force, as it will happen next year the high speed corners will become quicker.

            They run low down-force in Spa due to the big straights, not because of Eau Rouge. And the high speed sectors maybe slower, but if that happens is due to the increased drag in the straights

            Add to that the increased mechanical grip, and I am almost certain Eau Rouge will be faster in 2017.

          2. Profile Photo

            Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
            22nd December 2016, 11:44

            Agree to disagree @rethla – you’re discounting the increased mechanical grip offered by the tyres and the stability that only Mercedes and Red Bull enjoyed this year through Eau Rouge, some cars were flat and some were not. Next year expect almost the entire field to be flat through there.

          3. Profile Photo

            Gabriel (@rethla)
            22nd December 2016, 12:55

            Im not discounting anything but by all indications the cars will be faster in low to medium speed and slower in high speed sectors next year. Its fully possible that cars not being able to take eau rogue flat out this year will be able to next year but the fastest times seen through eau rouge this year wont be beaten i think.

            Theres nothing to agree or disagree on its just speculation ;)

          4. Profile Photo

            João Leite (@johnmilk)
            22nd December 2016, 13:58

            they can be faster trough Eau rouge, and slower in the overall sector, those care two different things

          5. Profile Photo

            Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
            22nd December 2016, 14:47

            Yes! Lets wait and see. It’ll be interesting to see how some corners in general are taken next year in comparison to the last 7!

      3. Profile Photo

        Dan (@dan1124)
        22nd December 2016, 10:46

        I disagree, with more power and downforce (though even withe the drag from the wider tyres, they can produce downforce more efficiently with the lower/wider rear wing and significantly longer and taller diffuser, so I suspect top speeds to be similar) they will accelerate faster. The greater power will mean the tyre scrub effect through the corner (the main limiting factor in the dry) will have slightly less of an effect.

  9. Profile Photo

    João Leite (@johnmilk)
    22nd December 2016, 7:30

    Williams should dress Massa’s car with the martini livery, and Stroll’s Pepsi instead.

    1. Profile Photo

      Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
      22nd December 2016, 8:57

      Blue WKD

      1. Profile Photo

        Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
        22nd December 2016, 9:57

        Reply

