Pirelli has confirmed which compounds will be used for the opening two races of 2017 following the drastic off-season change in tyre rules.
Formula One’s official tyre supplier will bring the ultra-soft, super-soft and soft compounds for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. This is a departure from last year when Pirelli brought the medium compound instead of the ultra-soft.
Each driver must have one set of super-soft and one set of soft tyres available for the race, and at least one of them must be used during it.
For the Chinese Grand Prix Pirelli will again bring the super-soft, soft and medium tyre compounds. One set of soft and one set of medium tyres must be kept available for the race, at least one of which must be used.
The 2017 season will see F1 tyre width increase by 25%. The front tyre widths will rise from 245mm to 305mm and rears will grow from 325mm to 405mm.
Pirelli’s initial tyre selection is drawn from what the manufacturer is referring to as its ‘base’ compounds. It has also homologate a selection of ‘back-up’ compounds for possible introduction later in the season “to respond to any particular requirements once the real performance levels of the 2017 cars have been identified”.
2017 F1 season
7 comments on “Tyre compounds for first two races of 2017 announced”
João Leite (@johnmilk)
22nd December 2016, 14:18
If the tyres are as good as we expect them to be, the third compound would be redundant. I hope
Bustertje
22nd December 2016, 15:08
They will ditch the thermal degration right? Does that mean they’ll be comparable to the Bridgestones pre 2011? But stickier.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
22nd December 2016, 15:33
Yes for the first question
We are in unknown territory at the moment to answer the 2nd
If the tyres are good, don’t see the point of having 3 compounds, as the teams will go for the two fastest, and from the indications that we have there isn’t really any advantage of going for an harder compound
But since we have this selection, I don’t know if I should expect high degradation, or if the 3 compound rule just became irrelevant.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
22nd December 2016, 15:08
Extra soft compounts for Australia,really interesting.In 2013 & 2016,when ssoft was used in Melbourne,degredation was really high.With the 2017 Pirellis expected to be less degretating tyres,it seems like a solid decition by Pirelli
GeeMac (@geemac)
22nd December 2016, 15:12
I was expecting Pirelli to go conservative with their choices for the first two races given they are introducing a completely new concept. Credit to them.
sato113 (@sato113)
22nd December 2016, 15:16
But surely none of this really matters anymore, as the tyres aren’t designed to degrade. So it’s more about which one is faster? Thus everyone will want as soft a selection as possible?
João Leite (@johnmilk)
22nd December 2016, 15:41
from now one, if the new tyres behave as expected we could ditch the fancy colours all together, and have a soft and a hard component. That would be more than enough