FIA ‘should equalise engines if Mercedes aren’t caught’

In the round-up: Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says the FIA should rein Mercedes in if they aren’t caught next year.

Comment of the day

@Geemac likes the look of Pirelli’s tyre picks for the first two races of next year.

I was expecting Pirelli to go conservative with their choices for the first two races given they are introducing a completely new concept. Credit to them.
@Geemac

On this day in F1

On this day in 2009 Michael Schumacher announced his return to F1 with Mercedes:

9 comments on “FIA ‘should equalise engines if Mercedes aren’t caught’”

  1. nelson piquet
    23rd December 2016, 0:04

    don’t change anything unless hamilton wins a race, i can’t stand see him winning

    Spawinte (@spawinte)
    23rd December 2016, 0:06

    Go do GP2 Franz. Or alternatively get Ferrari to give you an up to date engine.

    Selbbin (@selbbin)
    23rd December 2016, 0:27

    Urgh. I wish they’d stop it with this ‘Mercedes engines are too strong’ garbage. I keep saying it, but no other Mercedes powered car has won a race in the new era, while Renault and Ferrari powered cars have. They’ve rarely even been on the podium. Mercedes (the team) are the whole integrated package and that’s why they dominate.

    1. Stuart Becktell
      23rd December 2016, 0:34

      It has to be remembered that Mercedes decides who gets their engines, so this is part of the reasons others haven’t won. And if you take out Red Bull, the rest of the grid had the same number of podiums as Lewis did! When there are 63 podiums, and 33 are taken by the two Merecedes drivers, and then Riccardo gets a further 8, there aren’t many podiums available!

  4. Stuart Becktell
    23rd December 2016, 0:29

    We’re past the point of engine equalization. If it was going to happen, it should have happened two years ago.

  5. PeterG
    23rd December 2016, 0:43

    They should never even think about engine equalization or any other such nonsense.

    Everyone should be left to do the best they can withing the regulations & if somebody does a better job than the rest then it should be left up to the others to catch up rather than the team that found the advantage been held back. If the other manufacturer’s/team’s are unable to find the gains to match or beat them then tough luck.

      LotusPosition (@boomerzoomer)
      23rd December 2016, 1:00

      +1 Peter. “Engine Equalization” is the worst idea I’ve heard from the FIA since the Jim Clark Trophy. It also reminds me, sadly, of the folly of “Affirmative Action” in the United States, giving the unworthy (read black) an advantage so that they could “succeed” by going to college. It is a relic of a concept now, unpopular and unworkable. F1 should be a meritocracy if it is to remain pure. Like Darwin said; it’s “survival of the fittest.” That is the essence of F1. All else, in Prost’s words, is polemics.

      1. Profile Photo

        ColdFly F1 (@coldfly)
        23rd December 2016, 2:07

        I hope you did not mean ‘unworthy’, @boomerzoomer. But more something like ‘disadvantaged’.

  6. Martin
    23rd December 2016, 1:40

    Yes bring in engine equalisation and then follow it up with aero equalisation, driver equalisation, mechanic equalisation, pit crew equalisation, catering equalisation, livery equalisation. Equality for everyone!

