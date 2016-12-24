2016 F1 season stats: The year in context

Mercedes’ crushing dominance was the theme of the year again but 2016 also saw F1’s ever-growing calendar reach new heights.
Reliability
Formula One’s highly complex V6 hybrid turbo power units aren’t yet as reliable as the normally aspirated V8s they replaced. But in 2016 they got much closer to achieving that level.
Out of the 462 attempts to complete a race distance made by the 22 cars in the field this year, just over 10% ended with a non-classification caused by a technical failure. As the graph above shows this is a significant improvement on the previous two seasons with these power units but still well off the record low of 6.7% seen in the final year of V8 power.
This was despite the arrival of a new team in the shape of Haas. Unsurprisingly the newcomers did not reach the chequered flag as often as their rivals. However their technical failure rate of 14.29% was not that far above the average and represents an excellent first effort.
Sourcing the maximum possible hardware from Ferrari undoubtedly paid off for the fledgling squad, who bagged the majority of their points during the first two races of the year when others were still experiencing teething trouble.
The power unit regulations remain largely unchanged for next season which might lead us to expect further gains in reliability. However the relaxing of restrictions on development could lead manufacturers to push their rate of progress even harder, leading to more failures.
Winners
Pole positions
Mercedes’ stranglehold on the series over the last three years is unmistakably clear in the data above. Only once have their two drivers failed to take pole position in each of the last three seasons.
This season at least featured more different winners than the last two, though between them they won fewer races. The last three Mercedes-dominated seasons have seen fewer different winners per year than was the case when Red Bull held the upper hand (2010-13) and when Ferrari were at their peak (2000-04).
Drivers, teams and races
Are schedules of 20 races or more going to be the norm from now on? The 2017 F1 calendar features 20 rounds at present as the German Grand Prix will not take place next season.
However with the French Grand Prix set to return in 2018 and Formula One’s new buyers Liberty Media keen to boost the schedule yet further, even longer calendars may prove inevitable.
2 comments on “2016 F1 season stats: The year in context”
Eric (@fletch)
24th December 2016, 12:41
Merry Christmas all!
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
24th December 2016, 13:47
1994 had 46 DRIVERS?! really?! wow…!