In the round-up: McLaren would’ve been race-winners in 2016 had they been using the best engine, according to Eric Boullier.
McLaren 'would have won' with best engine (Autosport)
"If we had the best engine this year, we would have won races. We know, the GPS traces (of corner speeds) tell us."
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull a better place to be than Mercedes in 2017 (ESPN)
"We know that with the extra downforce we are going to need even more power than we had this year, but we have got a pretty aggressive approach. I think we've got to go for that and try to maximise it."
Claims F1 cost cap can't be enforced are 'nonsense' - Tost (Motorsport)
"If somebody shouldn't want to present their expenditures, it could be pretty easy: then the FIA could charge this team twice the average price of the part in question."
"The Ferrari Driver Academy has signed up the New Zealander Marcus Armstrong, born on 29th July 2000, coming from Tony Kart, and Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi, born on 18th July 2001, after an evaluation test held at the Fiorano Circuit back in November."
thank you all, you are the best team in the world. you helped me fulfill my childhood dream. wishing you all a great christmas time. #danke pic.twitter.com/O9FZ9ZH8Zw
— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) December 23, 2016
PeterG is not impressed by calls to equalise engine performance:
They should never even think about engine equalisation or any other such nonsense.
Everyone should be left to do the best they can withing the regulations and if somebody does a better job than the rest then it should be left up to the others to catch up rather than the team that found the advantage been held back. If the other manufacturer’s/team’s are unable to find the gains to match or beat them then tough luck.
PeterG
The F1 Fanatic round-up will return on December 27th. Until then happy birthday to Andrew, Richpea, Wasif1, Willian Ceolin and Alex Tunnicliffe for the 24th, Louise.1987 for the 25th and Michael S for the 26th.
December 24th: Seventies F1 racer Howden Ganley is 75 today.
December 25th: Giancarlo Baghetti, the only F1 driver to win the first F1 race he started (aside from the inaugural round of the world championship), was born on this day in 1934.
December 26th: On this day 55 years ago Jim Clark won the non-championship South African Grand Prix on the East London circuit.
33 comments on “McLaren ‘would’ve won races with top engine’”
dam00r (@dam00r)
24th December 2016, 0:06
Getting pretty fed up reading about people whining about the power units.
Get your shiet together instead
Strontium (@strontium)
24th December 2016, 0:28
“Baghetti”, what a name! Sort of like a mixture of bagettue and spaghetti :)
It’s good that McLaren have confidence in their chassis, but will it be any good next year? 2009 and 2014 show that McLaren don’t have a good track record of hitting new regulations on the head. They’re not bad at catch-up but that’s not what they need right now. Also, there’s no doubt that Ferrari (and Red Bull) would have won (a few more) races with the best engine. Sadly, though, that simply doesn’t change the fact that they aren’t doing well at the moment.
Wesley (@wesley)
24th December 2016, 0:41
If we had a better power unit, better aerodynamics, more sponsorship money and better drivers we could win races. If…If…If…
Jorge Lardone (@jorge-lardone)
24th December 2016, 2:34
+1
Wesley (@wesley)
24th December 2016, 0:42
That wasn’t a dig at McLaren exactly, just excuse makers in general.
CashNotClass (@cashnotclass)
24th December 2016, 0:43
If only there were points for GPS traces …
It’d be fantastic if Alonso could be in scraps with Hamilton and the like, but maybe someone can tell McLaren that it’s almost 2017. The V6 Turbo engines aren’t new any more. Do a better job!
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
24th December 2016, 0:48
Didn’t McLaren have a Merc engine in 2014? And what happened…..they got beat by Williams.
BasCB (@bascb)
24th December 2016, 7:34
They had a Merc engine, but were running far from optimal due to not having all settings and mainly because of running their own fuel, instead of the petronas stuff optimized with the engine @blackmamba
Patrickl (@patrickl)
24th December 2016, 9:10
Point is, they did have the best engine and still they were nowhere.
Torro Rosso had a much worse engine than McLaren this season and they were pretty much equally poor.
Levente (@leventebandi)
24th December 2016, 9:42
Williams was running Petrobras fuel, not the ideal Petronas
anon
24th December 2016, 11:13
@leventebandi, not in 2014 – in that year, although the team carried Petrobras’s sponsorship, Williams used Petronas’s fuel and lubricant mixtures because Petrobras didn’t have time to develop a specific product for them.
ColdFly F1 (@coldfly)
24th December 2016, 1:03
I’ve never been too convinced about Boullier’s qualities; IMO he’s just not there with top team management (whatever their titles and roles are).
And now I’m really worried as he’s reporting into a marketing guy, and airing excuses even before the season has started.
Balue (@balue)
24th December 2016, 13:00
Me neither. He seems to have taken the car back to scratch and started from there as if everything was wrong, when in reality it just needed a tweak from the wrong path they took with the 2013 car. That has cost them a lot of time.
Jo Ramirez is now talking of lack of passion, and I can’t see Boullier inspiring anyone. With him and Dennis it didn’t seem like fun and we remember one of the leading Red Bull aero dymanicists Fowler no longer wanted to go when Withmarsh was replaced.
And then Arai seemed to baulk and there was a blame game going on where he apparently refused any ideas or input, also slowing development down. This must have cost the team as well, but then he was expecting to deal with Whitmarsh.
Balue (@balue)
24th December 2016, 13:00
@coldfly
Tristan
24th December 2016, 2:54
Of course Torro Rosso, whose parent company runs two teams and is a company in it’s own right in a completely different industry whose expenditure couldn’t possibly be regulated in regards to F1 outside the teams themselves would be all for a costs capping exercise.
This has always been the argument against capping costs, that outside the actual racing team itself other companies will be bearing the costs of development. I see nothing in Tost’s argument that tackles that issue.
The teams, whether it’s actually through the team or otherwise if the measures do get introduced, will always spend what they think it’s worth to win. Saying that spending 450 million is too much is nonsensical, as that is what that team has decided it’s worth. F1 should be pleased that the value of their championship is so high.
If the owners want to tackle the issue of financial competitiveness it should be through the currently incredibly lopsided prize money distribution.
BasCB (@bascb)
24th December 2016, 7:38
Read up on what Tost mentions Tristan. What he says (using benchmark/industry/branch numbers if the real number is not provided) is both common and easy to do.
Red Bull itself can so far easily afford not having a spending cap off course. But as Tost mentions, not all the manufacturers will be willing to spend that kind of money forever. And I am sure the likes of those, as well as Didi Mateschitz would all be happy to get more “bang for their buck” even if it meant that teams like Williams could be in the running too. Comparing FI and Ferrari shows us that there is something as having too much money for ones own good when looking for success.
bosyber (@bosyber)
24th December 2016, 8:15
Well said @bascb, the original German article there was a good read; I didn’t agree with everything Tost said, but I get what he’s saying.
And indeed,comparing FI and Ferrari doesn’t look great for the big spenders. FI themselves think they need an extra 100 million currently too be WCC contestants, would be great to galf that.
anon
24th December 2016, 12:13
@bosyber, on the flip side, there are those who are concerned that the real reason for an interest in a budget cap by Liberty Media isn’t an egalitarian ideal to “level the field”, but a means by which they can justify taking a larger cut of the overall profits of the sport.
After all, if a team cannot spend more than, say, €150 million per year, then there is no need for FOM to pay them any more money than that at most (they could even argue that they only need to pay, say, €100 million and leave it to the team to find the rest in sponsorship).
Equally, whilst Tost does have some valid arguments, at the same time his comments leave some ambiguity over how a team would be defined, leaving a potential opening for the system to be abused.
After all, in the case of Toro Rosso, whilst the team itself manufactures and runs the cars, the design work itself is undertaken at Red Bull Technology, a semi-independent design centre that Red Bull set up in order to circumvent earlier restrictions on the sharing of designs between teams.
If a budget cap were introduced, would the work of Red Bull Technology be classified as part of the operations of Toro Rosso and therefore subject to the cap? Or, given that it is technically separate from the teams themselves, would their spending be separate from the race teams and therefore not directly subject to a potential cap on spending?
If it were the latter case, there is then a potentially quite sizeable incentive for Tost to push for a budget cap given that it would then give his team, to borrow Penske’s phrase, a potentially sizeable “unfair advantage”.
That issue of how an external supplier like Red Bull Technologies would be treated under a budget cap system has never really been resolved, and Tost still hasn’t come up with a solution to that issue (note that he mainly talks about physical items – component parts etc. – and doesn’t directly mention the cost of design work or intellectual property rights).
Patrickl (@patrickl)
24th December 2016, 9:13
There are plenty of manufacturers who would not mind spending 200 million or 300 million, but spending about half a billion per year is too much for them.
It’s not just that a budget cap would level the playing field by a huge lot, but it could also draw in more top teams.
Neil (@neilosjames)
24th December 2016, 4:45
If they sorted out the prize money distribution by taking away the ‘bonus payments’ given to larger teams, it would act as a form of budget cap.
Just a thought.
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
24th December 2016, 4:56
McLaren are so funny. They have a worse chassis than Toro Rosso and only slightly better than Force India. If Ferrari couldn’t win a race despite the third best chassis and the second best engine; how could McLaren win several with a midfield chassis and a GP2 engine….
miki
24th December 2016, 8:28
I doubt mclaren chassis was as good as SFI. May be they are on par in some races but over all through out the season i rate their chassis lower than SFI. They are not far off but not equal to SFI either in terms of chassis.
x303 (@x303)
24th December 2016, 9:02
McLaren scored more points than Toro Rosso. Somewhere the TR boys did an awful job to be beaten by a GP2 engine in F1. @lolzerbob
Patrickl (@patrickl)
24th December 2016, 9:16
True, Kvyat performed very poorly after he was demoted. Sainz gets praised a lot, but he tends to move backwards during a race from his starting grid slot.
STR had the worst engine though, so at anything than say Monaco and Hungary, they didn’t have much of a chance against McLaren.
Stefan Kelly (@brawngp)
24th December 2016, 7:50
If you beat Mclaren at darts they would quickly say ‘We would have won if we played with our right hand.’
Tom
24th December 2016, 9:09
If we were in gp2 we would have won races…
hello kitty
24th December 2016, 9:42
McLaren ‘would’ve won races with top engine’ !!!
If my grandmother had two wheels she would be a bicycle.
Levente (@leventebandi)
24th December 2016, 9:44
Zsolt Baumgartner would have won races, if he would have an up to date Ferrari engine in his Minardi
:D
Jureo (@jureo)
24th December 2016, 11:02
GpS tracess… Fast on some corners… Manor was fastest on some straights aswell…
Where is that trace in lap time? Maybe they just have inefficient DF… Red Bull had good GPS traces aswell… And only managed to win sometimes.
But their chassis atleast looked properly good. McLaren had nothing like a RBR chassis.
What would save them is 10% more power than everyone else.. Then they would be competitive.
Sumedh
24th December 2016, 12:19
McLaren were only marginally better than Toro Rosso which was running the year old engine.
So to say that they would have won with a Mercedes engine is dreamy.
This downfall of the three old teams – Ferrari, McLaren and Williams is saddening to watch. But that is the truth in every industry, every country. The old guard has to make way for the new. Red Bull, Mercedes and may be, Force India is that new guard.
Gabriel (@rethla)
24th December 2016, 12:51
You think Force india that struggles to survive will compete long time with any of those teams you mentioned?
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
24th December 2016, 13:38
I could also take a walk to Mars if it happened to be located 5 blocks from home. There are so many things that could happen if reality was different…
Levente (@leventebandi)
24th December 2016, 14:07
Mclaren would have more wins with more P1 finishes…