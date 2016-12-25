F1 Fanatic readers have voted Daniel Ricciardo as the best driver of the 2016 F1 season.
The Red Bull driver has won the poll for the second time, having previously topped it in 2014. Ricciardo scored a single victory this season, in Malaysia, but also came close to victory in Spain and Monaco. He ended the season a comfortable third in the drivers’ championship standings.
Red Bull drivers took more than half of the votes in the poll this year, with Ricciardo netting 28.5% to Max Verstappen’s 23.3%.
World champion Nico Rosberg took the third-largest share of the votes with 15.8%, slightly more than team mate and championship runner-up Lewis Hamilton.
Recent Driver of the Year poll winners
2015: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Daniel Ricciardo
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2012: Fernando Alonso
2011: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Lewis Hamilton
Ricciardo also won more Driver of the Weekend polls than any other driver in 2016, with four. Verstappen and Fernando Alonso won three times each while Rosberg, Romain Grosjean and Sebastian Vettel each won twice. The Ferrari driver’s two wins came in the final three races of the year.
18 comments on “Daniel Ricciardo voted Driver of the Year by F1 Fanatic readers again”
Robbie (@robbie)
25th December 2016, 12:13
Congratulations DR. And Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year everyone!
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
25th December 2016, 12:15
No doubt a wc in the waiting, hope he has the package for 2017
ColdFly F1 (@coldfly)
25th December 2016, 12:21
Always good to have a ‘wc in waiting’ with all the drinking I do these days.
Merry Christmas.
F1ed (@rinodina)
25th December 2016, 16:10
RIC will urgently need a wc himself, if he continues his shoe drinking habit next year.
DaveF1 (@davef1)
25th December 2016, 12:25
Quality driver and a top bloke. Him and Max will do bits next season.
STR
25th December 2016, 13:14
http://m.crash.net/f1/news/235716/1/f1-driver-of-the-year-1st.html
Hahahahaha
John H (@john-h)
25th December 2016, 15:45
The thing is, it depends what you mean by ‘driver of the year’. In terms of impact, it’s not as laughable as it first seams.
STR
25th December 2016, 13:30
http://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12433/10676670/formula-1-in-2016-who-was-the-driver-of-the-f1-year
Just joking guys hahaha
Happy new year everybody
Hugh (@hugh11)
25th December 2016, 15:12
Pretty sure Sky also said Palmer was rookie of the year ahead of even Wehrlein lmao.
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
25th December 2016, 15:37
@hugh11 yes but f1 fanatic also has Palmer ahead of Wehrlein. Bad years for F1 rookies this year imo, none of them really impressed such as eg Verstappen 2015 or Bianchi 2013
McL88AsAp (@deongunner)
25th December 2016, 14:05
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year all!
DR is obviously guy to watch next season, along with Max.
Gabriel (@rethla)
25th December 2016, 14:08
Well Verstappen was the driver of the year for me but i wont argue about putting Ricciardo there :)
If Max hadnt crushed him in the wet and he hadnt whined half the season about his lost P1s he would be easily number 1.
Godwin Joseph (@godwin)
25th December 2016, 14:24
Sky Sports & Crash.net suck at ratings…. Really Max & Lewis DOTY? Ricciardo by all possible means.
Thanks STR for the update 👍
STR
25th December 2016, 14:45
No problem, would send you a copple, just for the habbit (fun)
http://m.bbc.com/sport/formula1/38408433
Verry happy Cristina’s everybody and happy new year. Can’t wait for Next year.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
25th December 2016, 14:28
It had to be either Ricciardo or Verstappen. Arguably Red Bull go into next year with the strongest lineup of any team, and if they have a championship-winning car you’ve got to expect one of them will win.
Though looking at the driver of the year tallies, next year is Sebastian Vettel, right?
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
25th December 2016, 15:38
Lewis Hamilton is DOTW for one out of the 21 races, that too with the least share of votes. Nico Rosberg twice this year with over 50% share of votes in Japan. Majority of the websites and the associated journalists, including Keith rated Rosberg below Hamilton in their driver rankings. I beg to differ on the matter. Hamilton had very very few standout moments this year, which would include qualifying for Malaysia, Monza etc. but was it really a surprise? Hamilton on average has been fractionally quicker than Rosberg during their time as teammates. Did he do his ‘fighting back through the pack’ all that convincingly? In China his drive was nothing special, nor in Spa. That’s relative to his other comebacks, like in Hungary 2014. On the opposite pole, Rosberg was soaking up all the pressure put on him by his teammate, the media and even himself after his decision to retire. He was untouchable in Singapore and Hamilton’s ‘sexy lap’ in Bahrain put him just 0.077 seconds clear of Nico. His utterly ballsy passes on Verstappen in Germany, Raikkonen in Malaysia and Verstappen in Abu Dhabi doesn’t need reminding. I think the 2016 driver rankings was more close to being the ‘2016 and a few other seasons combined’ driver rankings.
J. Withman (@polestar31)
25th December 2016, 16:24
Totally agree. There seems to be some sort of recency effect, where Hamilton’s flawless performances in the last races have more value than his mediocre performances seen in the first half of the season.
Jureo (@jureo)
25th December 2016, 16:26
Well He is good. No wonder.