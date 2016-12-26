F1 Fanatic’s Funniest Caption Competition winners of 2016

F1 Fanatic readers kept the laughs coming throughout 2016 in our regular caption competitions. Here are all 29 of this year’s winners:
92: Ecclestone and Briatore
“Up-Up-Down-Down-Left-Right-Left-Right-B-A. That gives us an extra 10 engine tokens, right?”
Rob (@Rkodey)
93: Ferrari and the Pope
Despite the presence of the Pope, a host of dignitaries and two top drivers, the director still ensured young Carmen Jorda was in the centre of the frame.
Neil (@Neilosjames)
94: Ricciardo and Massa
“Frank said he wanted to change it to Rexona because I already do enough for Sure.”
Neil (@Neilosjames)
95: Romain Grosjean and Eddie Jordan
Romain could only force a smile after Haas revealed its new team principal.
Jackysteeg
96: Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda and Nico Rosberg
Lauda cancelled the apology practice after they missed hands for the fifth time.
@Wildrover84
97: Vitantonio Liuzzi, Pink and Christian Klien
After lapping within 12 seconds of Marco Sorenson in the simulator, Pink prepares for her seat fitting.
Pat Ruadh (@Fullcoursecaution)
98: Carlos Sainz Jnr and Max Verstappen
Max and Carlos had heard rumours about a seat free at McLaren.
Sam
99: Lewis Hamilton
“Nico virtually hit me!”
McF1 (@Mccosmic)
100: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Gutierrez
“Now where can we find two deckchairs ’round here?”
@John-H
101: Bernie Ecclestone and Derek Warwick
“We need to change the rules again, there are still people in the grandstands.”
@Andae23
102: Max Verstappen
Verstappen wonders how many more world champions he can dispose of before someone gets suspicious.
James (@spirals)
103: Daniil Kvyat
“So, the guy at the back will take care of the braking?”
@Coldflyf1
104: Max Verstappen
Jacques Villeneuve gives his opinion on modern Formula One
@Jackysteeg
105: Sebastian Vettel
With 15 races still to go, Sebastian could hardly contain his excitement at the thought of a new helmet design.
@Jonny705
106: Bernie Ecclestone and Hermann Tilke
Ecclestone: Don’t listen to those guys at F1 Fanatic!
@Coldfly
107: Sebastian Vettel
“Blue lights, blue lights, come on blue lights!”
To the Max
108: Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso
Jenson and Fernando after finding out that there can be no engine failure for four weeks now
Sumedh
109 Gerhard Berger and Jean Todt
Jean Todt shows off the new FIA official head protection solution
@PhilEReid
110: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jnr
Kvyat: “Straight from the can, Danny?”
Ricciardo: “Yeah mate, the barman’s wearing sandals.”
Pat Ruadh (@Fullcoursecaution)
111: Lewis Hamilton and Peter Bonnington
Hamilton: “So I heard Bernie requesting Dynamo to disappear Mercedes from the grid?”
Bonnington: “Don’t worry Lewis, Chase Carey is on his way”
Neel Jani (@Neelv27)
112: Nico Rosberg
“One screw at a time… Not thinking about the title, not at all. Just focus on this screw, then the next one.”
Serkankster
113: Max Verstappen and Bernie Ecclestone
“Good. Use your aggressive feelings, boy. Let the hate flow through you.”
SaturnVF1 (@Doublestuffpenguin)
114: Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso
“Nico please, always leave the space!”
Johnny H.
115: Fernando Alonso and Dani Pedrosa
In a sensational twist to the F1 driver market, Sauber announce their 2017 line-up.
Nick (@Theawesomefish)
116: Lindsey Vonn and Helmut Marko
“You’re the only one who’s faster downhill then Kvyat’s career.”
More of your captions
If you enjoyed these, here’s more of the best caption competition winners from the previous season:
2016 F1 season review
- F1 Fanatic’s Funniest Caption Competition winners of 2016
- Daniel Ricciardo voted Driver of the Year by F1 Fanatic readers again
- 2016 F1 season stats: The year in context
- 2016 F1 season in pictures: Best shots
- The top team radio highlights of 2016
4 comments on “F1 Fanatic’s Funniest Caption Competition winners of 2016”
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
26th December 2016, 13:41
98. made me laugh most!
Balue (@balue)
26th December 2016, 13:48
Really lot of good ones here. My favorite:
“After lapping within 12 seconds of Marco Sorenson in the simulator, Pink prepares for her seat fitting.”
Yes (@come-on-kubica)
26th December 2016, 13:58
94 is fantastic.
Jolyon
26th December 2016, 14:16
definitely the best of this year