F1 Fanatic’s Funniest Caption Competition winners of 2016

2016 F1 season reviewPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

F1 Fanatic readers kept the laughs coming throughout 2016 in our regular caption competitions. Here are all 29 of this year’s winners:

92: Ecclestone and Briatore

Bernie Ecclestone, Flavio Briatore, Imola, 2005

“Up-Up-Down-Down-Left-Right-Left-Right-B-A. That gives us an extra 10 engine tokens, right?”
Rob (@Rkodey)

93: Ferrari and the Pope

Gerhard Berger, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, Pope John Paul II

Despite the presence of the Pope, a host of dignitaries and two top drivers, the director still ensured young Carmen Jorda was in the centre of the frame.
Neil (@Neilosjames)

94: Ricciardo and Massa

Daniel Ricciardo, Felipe Massa, Yas Marina, 2015

“Frank said he wanted to change it to Rexona because I already do enough for Sure.”
Neil (@Neilosjames)

95: Romain Grosjean and Eddie Jordan

Romain Grosjean, Eddie Jordan, Yas Marina, 2015

Romain could only force a smile after Haas revealed its new team principal.
Jackysteeg

96: Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda and Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda, Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, 2015

Lauda cancelled the apology practice after they missed hands for the fifth time.
@Wildrover84

97: Vitantonio Liuzzi, Pink and Christian Klien

Vitantonio Liuzzi, Pink, Christian Klien, Red Bull, Melbourne, 2005

After lapping within 12 seconds of Marco Sorenson in the simulator, Pink prepares for her seat fitting.
Pat Ruadh (@Fullcoursecaution)

98: Carlos Sainz Jnr and Max Verstappen

Carlos Sainz Jnr, Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso, 2016

Max and Carlos had heard rumours about a seat free at McLaren.
Sam

99: Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, 2016

“Nico virtually hit me!”
McF1 (@Mccosmic)

100: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Gutierrez

Fernando Alonso, Esteban Gutierrez, Albert Park, 2016

“Now where can we find two deckchairs ’round here?”
@John-H

101: Bernie Ecclestone and Derek Warwick

Derek Warwick, Bernie Ecclestone, Bahrain International Circuit, 2016

“We need to change the rules again, there are still people in the grandstands.”
@Andae23

102: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso, Shanghai International Circuit, 2016

Verstappen wonders how many more world champions he can dispose of before someone gets suspicious.
James (@spirals)

103: Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat, 2016

“So, the guy at the back will take care of the braking?”
@Coldflyf1

104: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Circuit de Catalunya, 2016

Jacques Villeneuve gives his opinion on modern Formula One
@Jackysteeg

105: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Sochi Autodrom, 2016

With 15 races still to go, Sebastian could hardly contain his excitement at the thought of a new helmet design.
@Jonny705

106: Bernie Ecclestone and Hermann Tilke

Bernie Ecclestone, Hermann Tilke, Baku, 2016

Ecclestone: Don’t listen to those guys at F1 Fanatic!
@Coldfly

107: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel, 2016

“Blue lights, blue lights, come on blue lights!”
To the Max

108: Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso

Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, 2016

Jenson and Fernando after finding out that there can be no engine failure for four weeks now
Sumedh

109 Gerhard Berger and Jean Todt

Gerhard Berger, Jean Todt, Silverstone, 2016

Jean Todt shows off the new FIA official head protection solution
@PhilEReid

110: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jnr

Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz Jnr, Daniil Kvjat, 2016

Kvyat: “Straight from the can, Danny?”
Ricciardo: “Yeah mate, the barman’s wearing sandals.”
Pat Ruadh (@Fullcoursecaution)

111: Lewis Hamilton and Peter Bonnington

Lewis Hamilton, Pete Bonnington, Mercedes, Singapore, 2016

Hamilton: “So I heard Bernie requesting Dynamo to disappear Mercedes from the grid?”
Bonnington: “Don’t worry Lewis, Chase Carey is on his way”
Neel Jani (@Neelv27)

112: Nico Rosberg

Nico ROsberg, Mercedes, Sepang, 2016

“One screw at a time… Not thinking about the title, not at all. Just focus on this screw, then the next one.”
Serkankster

113: Max Verstappen and Bernie Ecclestone

Max Verstappen, Bernie Ecclestone, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2016

“Good. Use your aggressive feelings, boy. Let the hate flow through you.”
SaturnVF1 (@Doublestuffpenguin)

114: Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso

Nico Rosberg, Fernando Alonso, Yas Marina, 2016

“Nico please, always leave the space!”
Johnny H.

115: Fernando Alonso and Dani Pedrosa

Fernando Alonso, Dani Pedrosa, Honda Thanks Day, Motegi, 2016

In a sensational twist to the F1 driver market, Sauber announce their 2017 line-up.
Nick (@Theawesomefish)

116: Lindsey Vonn and Helmut Marko

Lindsey Vonn, Formula V8 3.5, Red Bull Ring, 2016

“You’re the only one who’s faster downhill then Kvyat’s career.”

