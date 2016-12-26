F1 Fanatic’s Funniest Caption Competition winners of 2016

F1 Fanatic readers kept the laughs coming throughout 2016 in our regular caption competitions. Here are all 29 of this year’s winners:

92: Ecclestone and Briatore

“Up-Up-Down-Down-Left-Right-Left-Right-B-A. That gives us an extra 10 engine tokens, right?”

Rob (@Rkodey)

93: Ferrari and the Pope

Despite the presence of the Pope, a host of dignitaries and two top drivers, the director still ensured young Carmen Jorda was in the centre of the frame.

Neil (@Neilosjames)

94: Ricciardo and Massa

“Frank said he wanted to change it to Rexona because I already do enough for Sure.”

Neil (@Neilosjames)

95: Romain Grosjean and Eddie Jordan

Romain could only force a smile after Haas revealed its new team principal.

Jackysteeg

96: Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda and Nico Rosberg

Lauda cancelled the apology practice after they missed hands for the fifth time.

@Wildrover84

97: Vitantonio Liuzzi, Pink and Christian Klien

After lapping within 12 seconds of Marco Sorenson in the simulator, Pink prepares for her seat fitting.

Pat Ruadh (@Fullcoursecaution)

98: Carlos Sainz Jnr and Max Verstappen

Max and Carlos had heard rumours about a seat free at McLaren.

Sam

99: Lewis Hamilton

“Nico virtually hit me!”

McF1 (@Mccosmic)

100: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Gutierrez

“Now where can we find two deckchairs ’round here?”

@John-H

101: Bernie Ecclestone and Derek Warwick

“We need to change the rules again, there are still people in the grandstands.”

@Andae23

102: Max Verstappen

Verstappen wonders how many more world champions he can dispose of before someone gets suspicious.

James (@spirals)

103: Daniil Kvyat

“So, the guy at the back will take care of the braking?”

@Coldflyf1

104: Max Verstappen

Jacques Villeneuve gives his opinion on modern Formula One

@Jackysteeg

105: Sebastian Vettel

With 15 races still to go, Sebastian could hardly contain his excitement at the thought of a new helmet design.

@Jonny705

106: Bernie Ecclestone and Hermann Tilke

Ecclestone: Don’t listen to those guys at F1 Fanatic!

@Coldfly

107: Sebastian Vettel

“Blue lights, blue lights, come on blue lights!”

To the Max

108: Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso

Jenson and Fernando after finding out that there can be no engine failure for four weeks now

Sumedh

109 Gerhard Berger and Jean Todt

Jean Todt shows off the new FIA official head protection solution

@PhilEReid

110: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jnr

Kvyat: “Straight from the can, Danny?”

Ricciardo: “Yeah mate, the barman’s wearing sandals.”

Pat Ruadh (@Fullcoursecaution)

111: Lewis Hamilton and Peter Bonnington

Hamilton: “So I heard Bernie requesting Dynamo to disappear Mercedes from the grid?”

Bonnington: “Don’t worry Lewis, Chase Carey is on his way”

Neel Jani (@Neelv27)

112: Nico Rosberg

“One screw at a time… Not thinking about the title, not at all. Just focus on this screw, then the next one.”

Serkankster

113: Max Verstappen and Bernie Ecclestone

“Good. Use your aggressive feelings, boy. Let the hate flow through you.”

SaturnVF1 (@Doublestuffpenguin)

114: Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso

“Nico please, always leave the space!”

Johnny H.

115: Fernando Alonso and Dani Pedrosa

In a sensational twist to the F1 driver market, Sauber announce their 2017 line-up.

Nick (@Theawesomefish)

116: Lindsey Vonn and Helmut Marko

“You’re the only one who’s faster downhill then Kvyat’s career.”

