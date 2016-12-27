Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Monza, 2016

In the round-up: Jolyon Palmer says overtaking is unlikely to get more difficult in 2017 as it is already very hard.

Comment of the day

After another Driver of the Year win for Ricciardo, do we now think Red Bull have F1’s best driver line-up?

It had to be either Ricciardo or Verstappen. Arguably Red Bull go into next year with the strongest lineup of any team, and if they have a championship-winning car you’ve got to expect one of them will win.
Adam (@Rocketpanda)

