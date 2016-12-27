Watch the top ten non-F1 races of 2016

This year’s whopping 21-race Formula One calendar didn’t leave an awful lot of time for following over championships. Watch up on ten great races you may have missed.

IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama

IndyCar served up an early-season nailbiter at the sinuous Barber Motorsport Park circuit in Alabama. Graham Rahal went on the attack in the closing stages but contact was made as he forced his way inside Simon Pagenaud for the lead. The Penske driver fought back a few laps later and Rahal made contact with a backmarker, leading to a loss of grip which Pagenaud ultimately capitalised on.

Nurburgring 24 Hours

The expression ‘this race had it all’ is well-worn, but in this case it’s probably true. Snow and rain forced stoppages, a spate of engine problems hit the front-runners and the lead was still being disputed on the final lap of the monstrous Nordschleife.

BTCC Thruxton race one

The ultra-fast Thruxton circuit and the dependably entertaining British Touring Car Championship usually makes for a potent mix. This year was no exception. Following a three-way tangle at the start of the race and battles throughout the field, proceedings had to be red-flagged after a multi-car crash by the pit lane entrance.

WTCC Hungary race one

The Hungaroring doesn’t always produce the best races but the World Touring Car Championship arrived at the circuit to find a freshly laid surface which made for unpredictable grip levels. It then rained before the start of the first race, though not enough to deter a few optimistic drivers from starting on slicks. Mehdi Bennani reaped the rewards of fitting wet weather tyres to claim victory.

Formula Renault 2.0 Red Bull Ring race one

Hotly-tipped young British racer Lando Norris scooped three championships during the course of 2016, the most prestigious of which was the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup crown. Belgian Max Defourney was his closest adversary for most of the year and at the Red Bull Ring they battled thrillingly for the win, swapping the lead time and again.

Formula V8 3.5 Circuit de Catalunya race two

Tom Dillmann went into the Formula V8 3.5 title-decider on the back foot. Rival Louis Deletraz held a six-point lead over him and started six places ahead on pole position. But when the lights went out Deletraz saw his title hopes unravel quickly. He slipped back into the field, Dillmann arrived on his tail and jumped ahead through the pit stops. A wayward backmarker handed Dillmann the chance to take the lead and his victory sealed a remarkable championship win.

Formula E 2015-16 Buenos Aires

Formula E’s third championship is already underway but the fourth round of the 2015-16 season remains the pick of this year’s action so far. A Safety Car aided Sebastien Buemi’s quest for victory from last on the grid, passing championship rival Lucas di Grassi on the way. But he was denied by Sam Bird.

Euroformula Open Monza race two

As the European Formula Three field dwindled, producing a mostly dreary and predictable campaign, it fell to Euroformula Open to produce the best Formula Three action of 2016. The no-holds-barred last-lap fight between eventual champion Leonardo Pulcini and Ferdinand Habsburg at Monza was the season’s highlight.

Le Mans 24 Hours

The final minutes of the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours surely rank as one of the most incredible in the history of this great race. Toyota’s decades-long pursuit of victory appeared to be at an end until, with just a few minutes remaining, Kazuki Nakajima’s TS050 hit trouble. Toyota’s heartbreaking loss was Porsche’s gain.

Indianapolis 500

If there was a more stunning moment in motor racing in 2016, it had to be this. Alexander Rossi learned a thing or two about fuel-saving during his brief time in Formula One and it served him well when he made his first start at the Indianapolis 500. A late caution period opened the door for anyone who could stretch their fuel to the end. With judicious slip-streaming of team mate Ryuan Hunter-Reay and a disciplined right foot, Rossi snatched an unbelievable victory in the 100th running of the race.

With thanks to @bradley13 and @mathers.

