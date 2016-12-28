Renault Energy F1 2015 power unit

Renault promise groundbreaking 2017 engine

In the round-up: Renault say their all-new engine for 2017 will feature technologies not previously seen in F1.

@circuitomuseofa . #karting #FAkart #school #kartingSchool #roadsafety #training

A video posted by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on

Comment of the day

Tayyib’s favourite racing moment of 2016 was the stunning conclusion to the Indianapolis 500, won by Alexander Rossi:

That was moment of the year for me when Rossi won the 500. In front of a huge crowd at Indy, the 100th running of one of the worlds great sporting events and it was an outsider, a rookie, an underdog that did it. I loved the radio reaction after the race, and for his face to be on the Borg Warner trophy for ever was incredible.

That and it was a really good race.
Tayyib

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Lazzar!

On this day in F1

Philippe Etancelin, who finished eighth in the first ever world championship race, was born 120 years ago today.

One comment on “Renault promise groundbreaking 2017 engine”

  1. knoxploration
    28th December 2016, 0:39

    Renault, who fundamentally screwed up the new formula at their first attempt, now tell us they’re going to make a groundbreaking 2017 engine?

    I can only assume they mean it’ll be groundbreakingly slow and unreliable. Twin DNFs on the formation lap at every grand prix and an engine change per session all year long? That’d be the smart money.

    Reply

