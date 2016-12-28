Renault promise groundbreaking 2017 engine

In the round-up: Renault say their all-new engine for 2017 will feature technologies not previously seen in F1.
Renault expects cautious start with all-new 2017 F1 engine (Motorsport)
"We have lot of ideas of concepts in the pipelines – most of them, as far as I am aware, have not been seen at the track."
Gene Haas: Romain Grosjean saved us from 'a world of hurt' in 2016 (ESPN)
"We were talking to Kevin even before Grosjean (in 2015), we knew that he had a lot of potential."
Haas environment reminds Grosjean of GP2 (Autosport)
"I crashed the car in Brazil (before the start of the race) and I felt so bad, but everyone gave me a hug and said 'It doesn't matter, we've got the next one, it's fine'."
Bernie and Kevin (Dove Publishing)
"The night we first met, (Bernie Ecclestone) stretched out his left hand for his customary pseudo-royal handshake, looked me in the eye and said: 'Ah, so you’re the one writing all that sh**.'"
New rig 🤓✌🏼️ pic.twitter.com/4Iw7ir9FjZ
— Jake Dennis (@JakeDennis19) December 27, 2016
Comment of the day
Tayyib’s favourite racing moment of 2016 was the stunning conclusion to the Indianapolis 500, won by Alexander Rossi:
That was moment of the year for me when Rossi won the 500. In front of a huge crowd at Indy, the 100th running of one of the worlds great sporting events and it was an outsider, a rookie, an underdog that did it. I loved the radio reaction after the race, and for his face to be on the Borg Warner trophy for ever was incredible.
That and it was a really good race.
Tayyib
knoxploration
28th December 2016, 0:39
Renault, who fundamentally screwed up the new formula at their first attempt, now tell us they’re going to make a groundbreaking 2017 engine?
I can only assume they mean it’ll be groundbreakingly slow and unreliable. Twin DNFs on the formation lap at every grand prix and an engine change per session all year long? That’d be the smart money.