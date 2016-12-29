In the round-up: Liberty is not planning to offer voting rights to F1 teams.
Teams dürfen 20 Prozent kaufen (Auto Motor und Sport - German)
Teams are being offered up a stake of up to 20 percent in the sport but no voting rights over its future direction.
Toro Rosso to rebrand engine in 2017? (Crash)
"We have done the crash tests and will do a filming day with the new car before the first winter test."
Mercedes F1 boss speaks on Valtteri Bottas, Valentino Rossi and Mick Schumacher (Fox)
"Those who talk about a conflict of interest are illiterate about F1."
F1 needs to look at how it engages with the fans as sometimes we're short-changing them, says David Coulthard (The Independent)
"We can’t short change them, and we probably have on more than one occasion."
Toro Rosso in talks to rebrand Renault engine (Autosport)
"Maybe a Sauber comes, they overtake you and everyone cheers a fantastic overtake but we have maybe 100 horsepower less."
Fernando Alonso: 2016 my third-best season (ESPN)
"I felt very confident in the car in every condition (in 2016). Even the last 10 laps in Brazil I felt really competitive with 40-lap old tyres, things like that."
Christian Horner on Red Bull rising (F1i)
"I think pre-season if you looked at it objectively you’d say Mercedes and Ferrari would certainly be the two front-running teams and thereafter Williams and even Force India and Toro Rosso - with the engine change Toro Rosso had and Force India doing a good job at the end of last year, with chassis regulations being stable - again the chassis tend to converge."
2017 F1 car designs 'very immature' - Williams (Motorsport)
"If you go back to 2009, a huge change, but we were talking about it for ages and there were drafts of the rules being pushed around and we were running wind tunnels 24/7 Toyota were running two wind tunnels 24/7. Plenty of time to investigate it."
Spanish GP: A European benchmark track (The Paddock)
"I think that even being pay-per-view, people would pay for it if only a Spanish driver was winning the races."
Mick Schumacher – following his dream (Pirelli)
"I cannot think of anything better than to be on the racetrack, aiming for the perfect lap and always trying to improve my performance."
Interestingly, the last non Ron McF1 car was the M30 in 1980 before MP4-1 in 1981. Would @McLarenF1 go from MP4-31 in 2016 to M31 in 2017?
— Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) December 28, 2016
It'll be telling if they do, as they've already referred to next year's car as the MP4-32… #F1 https://t.co/1Yo12YB0xw
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) December 28, 2016
Renault’s bold plans for 2017 give cause for optimism:
I’m optimistic that Renault will produce a good engine next year. They have been the only engine to keep Mercedes consistently honest (via RedBull) and abolishing the token system means that they can make those strides that much earlier in the season, fingers crossed.
Fudge Kobayashi (@Offdutyrockstar)
On this day in F1
