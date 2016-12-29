Start, Circuit of the Americas, 2016

Liberty won’t offer voting rights to F1 teams

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Liberty is not planning to offer voting rights to F1 teams.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Renault’s bold plans for 2017 give cause for optimism:

I’m optimistic that Renault will produce a good engine next year. They have been the only engine to keep Mercedes consistently honest (via RedBull) and abolishing the token system means that they can make those strides that much earlier in the season, fingers crossed.
Fudge Kobayashi (@Offdutyrockstar)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Jsc, John Graham and Dynamite Clock!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

It’s three years to the day since Michael Schumacher’s skiing crash.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.