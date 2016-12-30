In the round-up: F1’s new owners has big plans for how the sport will change to make more out of each grand prix.
Liberty Media plans Formula One revamp (FT - registration required)
"Liberty intends to turn each international Grand Prix into a week of events to engage spectators and attract new sponsors, according to a senior executive involved with Formula One."
Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion's legacy lives on (CNN)
"He was instrumental in creating the systems that contribute to the success that Mercedes has today."
Manor has earned respect in F1 - Ryan (Autosport)
"If you just look down at the pitlane and see the resources that everyone else has got, generally speaking you just think this isn't going to be easy."
Magnussen says Haas no longer route to title than Renault (Motorsport)
"(Haas) will have learned more. They focused on 2017 quite early."
Ocon: You’re meant to be great when you reach F1 (F1i)
"The biggest surprise was just how tough it is, how important set-up work with the engineer is with the car. You can gain a lot of time by focusing more on the car than on yourself."
Updated 2017 F1 Fanatic Calendar with race and test dates. Car launch dates and more coming soon:
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) December 29, 2016
Do our Rate the Race polls fall to capture the excitement of high-speed racing?
I’ve long been a fan of the actual spectacle of watching a formula 1 car, rather than whether the race is any good. As a result, the Monza result annoys me a little, nearly 20 cars have been driven around at an average of nearly 150 mph with corner speeds exceeding 180 mph. Whether there’s overtaking or not, that to me is impressive and a show of technological and mechanical sophistication. Take turn one at Silverstone, seemingly innocuous to most of the cars in the field, yet the head on shot of cars turning into that sequence was incredible, the camera shot caught every ounce of the strain and violence that comes as a by-product of trying to change direction at 180 mph.
What isn’t impressive though and what I totally agree with in these polls, is something like the Baku result. F1 cars aren’t as fast in a straight line as a lot of other motorsports but their main draw is corner speeds. Put them on a grand tour of a supposedly historic city with long straights and clumsy 3rd gear corners (not to mention the horrific crawl around the castle) and all of a sudden, without overtaking, you remove what’s left of the spectacle.
Surely the idea is to set a base level of excitement by watching one driver wrestle his beast around corners at mind bending speeds and then multiply that by 20 on race day, so even if there’s little overtaking or strategic variety, you can still experience the joy of watching a car change direction at 150 mph, or the ultra motion shots of the whole car vibrating as it goes over a kerb.
@Naz3012
Strontium (@strontium)
30th December 2016, 0:11
I’ve been thinking for a long time that F1 should try to be more like a festival event. I paid over £300 to go to a good festival for a weekend, but in my opinion would F1 as it is now be worth that? No of course not, I would pay about £40, if that, by comparison. It sounds like Liberty have the right ideas in mind