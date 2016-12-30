Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Singapore, 2016

Liberty to revamp F1 races into week-long festivals

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: F1’s new owners has big plans for how the sport will change to make more out of each grand prix.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Do our Rate the Race polls fall to capture the excitement of high-speed racing?

I’ve long been a fan of the actual spectacle of watching a formula 1 car, rather than whether the race is any good. As a result, the Monza result annoys me a little, nearly 20 cars have been driven around at an average of nearly 150 mph with corner speeds exceeding 180 mph. Whether there’s overtaking or not, that to me is impressive and a show of technological and mechanical sophistication. Take turn one at Silverstone, seemingly innocuous to most of the cars in the field, yet the head on shot of cars turning into that sequence was incredible, the camera shot caught every ounce of the strain and violence that comes as a by-product of trying to change direction at 180 mph.

What isn’t impressive though and what I totally agree with in these polls, is something like the Baku result. F1 cars aren’t as fast in a straight line as a lot of other motorsports but their main draw is corner speeds. Put them on a grand tour of a supposedly historic city with long straights and clumsy 3rd gear corners (not to mention the horrific crawl around the castle) and all of a sudden, without overtaking, you remove what’s left of the spectacle.

Surely the idea is to set a base level of excitement by watching one driver wrestle his beast around corners at mind bending speeds and then multiply that by 20 on race day, so even if there’s little overtaking or strategic variety, you can still experience the joy of watching a car change direction at 150 mph, or the ultra motion shots of the whole car vibrating as it goes over a kerb.
@Naz3012

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Journeyer, Naz3012, Rick and Liam Stroud!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Happy birthday to Francois Hesnault, the first driver to carry an onboard camera in a Formula One race, who is 60 today.

One comment on “Liberty to revamp F1 races into week-long festivals”

  1. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    30th December 2016, 0:11

    I’ve been thinking for a long time that F1 should try to be more like a festival event. I paid over £300 to go to a good festival for a weekend, but in my opinion would F1 as it is now be worth that? No of course not, I would pay about £40, if that, by comparison. It sounds like Liberty have the right ideas in mind

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.