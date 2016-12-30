In the round-up: F1’s new owners has big plans for how the sport will change to make more out of each grand prix.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Updated 2017 F1 Fanatic Calendar with race and test dates. Car launch dates and more coming soon: https://t.co/KVO8i4Lp3t #F1 pic.twitter.com/qhdMNTzmuF — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) December 29, 2016 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

From the forum The Formula Virtual World Championship remains one of your favourite threads

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Journeyer, Naz3012, Rick and Liam Stroud! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.