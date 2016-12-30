Your favourite F1 drivers and teams of 2016

Jenson Button bows out of Formula One as the second-most popular driver among F1 Fanatic readers, many of which will no doubt be hoping to see him return in 2017.

And while Kimi Raikkonen remains your most-liked driver for a fourth year running there are signs a new generation of racing talent is winning favour. In particular the Red Bull pair, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, are rapidly gaining favour.

Bernie Ecclestone has repeatedly stated that Nico Rosberg has less value to F1 as a world champion than the likes of super-popular drivers such as Lewis Hamilton. And for whatever reason, Rosberg never seems to have struck a deep chord with many F1 Fanatic readers.

Even in his championship-winning year he actually slipped a place in the popularity chart. However it bears pointing out this didn’t stop him topping the Driver of the Weekend poll more often than his team mate did.

The chart below shows how all the drivers in this year’s championship placed among the most popular drivers over the last five years, including the full top tens for each of those seasons.

Despite McLaren’s long spell in the wilderness they remain overwhelmingly the most popular team among F1 Fanatic readers. The past season saw Force India overhaul Sauber for sixth place:

