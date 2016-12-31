Start, Monza, 2016

Some F1 teams are “in big financial trouble”

In the round-up: New McLaren boss Zak Brown says some F1 teams still have serious financial problems.

Comment of the day

Have you changed your allegiances in surprising ways over the years?

Years ago, as a Schumacher fan, I’d never have thought I’d say this, but I’ll be cheering on Alonso this year, hoping he can mix it up towards or at the front. He is currently the best with considerable talent covering many disciplines F1 requires.

Also will be hoping Verstappen goes very well, he is the brightest star we have for the future, unless Vandoorne comes in strong and usurps max as the best for the future.
@Peppermint-Lemon

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Alvink and Bryce Metzger!

On this day in F1

Big change at Williams five years ago today as long-time designer Patrick Head stepped down.

    ColdFly F1 (@coldfly)
    31st December 2016, 0:09

    I would hope that all PU deliver absolute parity to their customers.
    The rule book tries to deliver that, availability of fuel/lubricants and the use of special settings make me doubt that has been delivered.

  2. WeatherManNX01
    31st December 2016, 0:12

    WHAT!?!?!? Mid-level and backmarker teams are in financial trouble in a system that is heavily weighted toward the the big players?

    You don’t say.

