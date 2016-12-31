In the round-up: New McLaren boss Zak Brown says some F1 teams still have serious financial problems.
New McLaren boss to rev up turnround of Formula One team (FT - registration required)
"What you see in Formula One is the top of the grid is working great, and then as you go down the grid, you have teams in big financial trouble at the back."
Ricciardo, the Dan most likely in 2017 Formula One (The Age)
"Can he beat Lewis in an evenly matched contest? 'Absolutely,' Ricciardo says without hesitation."
Nico Hulkenberg: Force India will struggle to replicate 2016 (ESPN)
"To move on further, to close the gap in terms of being in the mix with the top three teams, it's very difficult."
Ericsson improvement down to mental change (Autosport)
"I need a stable rear end going into corners so I can trust that and then I can get the confidence to carry the speed going into the exits of the corners."
Red Bull promised 'absolute engine parity' - Horner (Motorsport)
"We have the guarantee of absolute parity – and setting that benchmark is great for them to be able to evaluate themselves against."
Does anyone actually believe that list of '#F1 driver salaries' which goes around this time of year?
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) December 30, 2016
Have you changed your allegiances in surprising ways over the years?
Years ago, as a Schumacher fan, I’d never have thought I’d say this, but I’ll be cheering on Alonso this year, hoping he can mix it up towards or at the front. He is currently the best with considerable talent covering many disciplines F1 requires.
Also will be hoping Verstappen goes very well, he is the brightest star we have for the future, unless Vandoorne comes in strong and usurps max as the best for the future.
@Peppermint-Lemon
ColdFly F1 (@coldfly)
31st December 2016, 0:09
I would hope that all PU deliver absolute parity to their customers.
The rule book tries to deliver that, availability of fuel/lubricants and the use of special settings make me doubt that has been delivered.
WeatherManNX01
31st December 2016, 0:12
WHAT!?!?!? Mid-level and backmarker teams are in financial trouble in a system that is heavily weighted toward the the big players?
You don’t say.