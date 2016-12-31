The complete F1 Fanatic 2016 season review

The chequered flag is about to fall on 2016. Read F1 Fanatic’s entire season review here.
The season in stats
Who won the team mate battles of 2016: The midfield
Who won the team mate battles of 2016: The tail-enders
2016 in pictures
2016 F1 season in pictures: Action
2016 F1 season in pictures: Best shots
The 2016 F1 season in pictures: Fans
F1 Fanatic 2016 Driver Rankings
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #1: Ricciardo
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #2: Hamilton
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #3: Verstappen
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #4: Alonso
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #5: Rosberg
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #6: Sainz
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #7: Vettel
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #8: Perez
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #9: Hulkenberg
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #10: Bottas
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #11: Raikkonen
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #12: Grosjean
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #13: Magnussen
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #14: Button
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #15: Ericsson
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #16: Palmer
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #17: Wehrlein
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #18: Massa
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #19: Ocon
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #20: Nasr
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #21: Gutierrez
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #22: Kvyat
- 2016 F1 season driver rankings #23: Haryanto
And your choice…
Team reviews
- Mercedes crush the competition but lose their champion
- Red Bull win twice on the track and once off it
- Vettel’s Ferrari honeymoon ends with win-less year
- Have Force India peaked with another best-ever season?
- Development struggle sees Williams sink to fifth
- Changes continue as McLaren and Honda make gains
- Toro Rosso deliver another year of the usual – mostly
- Dream start for Haas but life will only get tougher
- Renault had good reason to set their sights low in 2016
- Sauber on firmer footing after difficult start to 2016
- Manor’s season of progress has a sting in the tail
The best of the rest
The top team radio highlights of 2016 – “The brakes breaked!”
Top ten F1 fans’ videos of the 2016 season – Amazing moments from the 2016 season as filmed by fans
Watch the top ten non-F1 races of 2016 – Ten great races you shouldn’t have missed this year
F1 Fanatic’s must-read highlights of 2016 – Got a few hours to spare? Enjoy some of F1 Fanatic’s best and most popular articles this year
F1 Fanatic’s Funniest Caption Competition winners of 2016 – Lots of fun to find here
‘Well done Baku’? No, it was 2016’s worst race – Your verdict on every race of 2016
Your favourite F1 drivers and teams of 2016 – Remember to update your picks for 2017
Take the new F1 Fanatic 2016 season quiz – Were you paying close attention? These 20 questions will put your knowledge to the test
One comment on “The complete F1 Fanatic 2016 season review”
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
31st December 2016, 12:04
What happened to the overtake of the year poll……?
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/groups/f1/forum/topic/nominate-the-best-f1-overtaking-move-of-2016/