The complete F1 Fanatic 2016 season review

2016 F1 season reviewPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

The chequered flag is about to fall on 2016. Read F1 Fanatic’s entire season review here.

The season in stats

Mercedes were unstoppable again
Who won the team mate battles of 2016: The front runners
Who won the team mate battles of 2016: The midfield
Who won the team mate battles of 2016: The tail-enders
2016 F1 season review: Car performance – How Mercedes were even further ahead in 2016
2016 F1 season stats: The year in context

2016 in pictures

See the best snaps from 2016

2016 F1 season in pictures: Action
2016 F1 season in pictures: Best shots
The 2016 F1 season in pictures: Fans

F1 Fanatic 2016 Driver Rankings

Daniel Ricciardo: Your driver of the year – and mine

And your choice…

Team reviews

Tough times for Ferrari in 2016

The best of the rest

Two-way traffic in Azerbaijan

The top team radio highlights of 2016 – “The brakes breaked!”

Top ten F1 fans’ videos of the 2016 season – Amazing moments from the 2016 season as filmed by fans

Watch the top ten non-F1 races of 2016 – Ten great races you shouldn’t have missed this year

F1 Fanatic’s must-read highlights of 2016 – Got a few hours to spare? Enjoy some of F1 Fanatic’s best and most popular articles this year

F1 Fanatic’s Funniest Caption Competition winners of 2016 – Lots of fun to find here

‘Well done Baku’? No, it was 2016’s worst race – Your verdict on every race of 2016

Your favourite F1 drivers and teams of 2016 – Remember to update your picks for 2017

Take the new F1 Fanatic 2016 season quiz – Were you paying close attention? These 20 questions will put your knowledge to the test

