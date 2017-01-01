Valtteri Bottas, Williams, Silverstone, 2016

Bottas ‘had secret Mercedes seat fitting’

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Valtteri Bottas is reported to have visited the Mercedes factory in preparation for joining the team this year.

Comment of the day

The new year is here and many are wondering whether F1’s incoming owners are going to do the right thing:

If ever there was a case for a shiny brand-new F1 owner (especially with a fine title like ‘Liberty’!) to take the current grossly unfairly distributed F1 financial spoils by the scruff of the neck and simply re-assign every cent, every dollar fairly and squarely to every participating team, that time is right now.

No bonus payments to any team whether it has a red prancing horse for a motif or green prancing dormouse for a badge. When the first starting grid lines up in March every teams cars should have identical cash from F1 (what they can earn elsewhere from sponsorship is entirely up to them!) and no team (be they ever so mighty) should be allowed any secret deals with the owners.

So come on Liberty. Show us just how honest and fair you intend to be. We’re waiting.
@Loen

On this day in F1

On new year’s day 50 years ago reigning champion Jack Brabham took pole position for the season-opening South African Grand Prix at Kyalami.

One comment on “Bottas ‘had secret Mercedes seat fitting’”

  1. Profile Photo

    Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
    1st January 2017, 0:38

    Happy New Year fellow F1 fanatics!

    Or was that supposed to be a secret?

