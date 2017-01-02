Adrian Newey, Red Bull, Circuit de Catalunya, 2016

Newey unimpressed with hybrid F1 rules

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey doubts the value of F1’s engine regulations.

Comment of the day

Reganamer likes the sound of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes:

I’m quite looking forward to seeing Bottas at Mercedes. He should acclimatise to the new team pretty quickly: he’s been driving the Mercedes engine since 2013 and the 2017 regulations help in clawing back the advantage Hamilton has regarding knowledge of the chassis and car handling.
Reganamer

Happy birthday to Regis and T3X!

On this day in F1

Privateer John Love almost caused a tremendous upset 50 years ago today as he came close to winning the season-opening South African Grand Prix. However the local driver was forced to pit a few laps from the end at Kyalami to top up his fuel tank, letting Pedro Rodriguez in to win for Cooper.

2 comments on “Newey unimpressed with hybrid F1 rules”

    ivz (@ivz)
    2nd January 2017, 0:33

    Just like how aerodynamics has a huge role in road cars hey Adrian? lol

      Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
      2nd January 2017, 0:42

      @ivz I know what Adrian meant but indeed Adrian has made “this” hypocrite mistake often.

