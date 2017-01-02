In the round-up: Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey doubts the value of F1’s engine regulations.
Adrian Newey predicts mixed-up grid but questions F1's future direction (Sky)
"On the engine side, my personal opinion, which I'm sure will be a very controversial one, is that all this blurb which a few manufacturers would like to put out, that it improves their road car product, if that is the case then those manufacturers in the future, five years at the most, should be demonstrably ahead in the automotive sector of their rivals."
Hulkenberg will bring direction to Renault (Autosport)
"Nico will bring a very clear sense of direction in terms of where we need to take the car from a driver's perspective."
AMA1 with CVK - early years and process (Koenigsegg)
"What is the story behind you buying in 1999 the blueprints, machining tools and the patent for an unused 4-litre Carlo Chiti designed Formula One flat-12 engine and was it ever considered for use in Koenigsegg models?"
Feel the fourth in 2016 now in 2017 onward and upward pic.twitter.com/UVy8k0H9Yq
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 1, 2017
Reganamer likes the sound of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes:
I’m quite looking forward to seeing Bottas at Mercedes. He should acclimatise to the new team pretty quickly: he’s been driving the Mercedes engine since 2013 and the 2017 regulations help in clawing back the advantage Hamilton has regarding knowledge of the chassis and car handling.
Reganamer
Happy birthday to Regis and T3X!
Privateer John Love almost caused a tremendous upset 50 years ago today as he came close to winning the season-opening South African Grand Prix. However the local driver was forced to pit a few laps from the end at Kyalami to top up his fuel tank, letting Pedro Rodriguez in to win for Cooper.
2 comments on “Newey unimpressed with hybrid F1 rules”
ivz (@ivz)
2nd January 2017, 0:33
Just like how aerodynamics has a huge role in road cars hey Adrian? lol
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
2nd January 2017, 0:42
@ivz I know what Adrian meant but indeed Adrian has made “this” hypocrite mistake often.