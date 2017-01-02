Hamilton vs Rosberg: The result after four years

Nico Rosberg’s sudden retirement created a headache for Mercedes and also brought to an end what had been the longest-running driver partnership in F1 currently.
He and Lewis Hamilton originally teamed up at Mercedes in 2013. The pair already knew each other well from their karting days, but one feature remained constant until their final year together in F1: Hamilton always managed to out-score Rosberg over a season.
That changed in 2016, when Rosberg beat Hamilton to the title. The role technical problems may have played in that have already been covered at length here previously. But does the data show Rosberg also raised his game in 2016 compared to previous seasons?
A few interesting points stand out when examining Rosberg and Hamilton’s win/lose records in qualifying and races from their time together at Mercedes (below). The first is that 2015 was clearly Rosberg’s weakest season against Hamilton, especially prior to the final three races of the season, at which point the title had been settled.
After he won the title this year Rosberg has described the lengths he went to improve his performance in 2016. This included buying a kart to hone his racecraft and using meditation to sharpen his mental approach.
This didn’t transform him into a quicker driver than Hamilton. But compared to his form over the first 13 races of 2015, Rosberg was at least able to out-qualify his team mate on merit at times and convert the points-scoring opportunities which followed. That proved decisive in a season when Hamilton experienced a disproportionately high number of technical problems.
While few would dispute Hamilton was the better driver of the pair, many might have expected the scale of his superiority over Rosberg to have been greater during the past four years. He won the qualifying battle 42-34 and came ahead in races 39-27. Given that, a championship scoreline of 2-1 instead of 3-0 doesn’t seem unfair.
Hamilton vs Rosberg, 2013-16
2013
|AUS
|MAL
|CHI
|BAH
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|BRI
|GER
|HUN
|BEL
|ITA
|SIN
|SOU
|JAP
|IND
|ABU
|UNI
|BRA
|Lewis Hamilton
|Q
|R
2014
|AUS
|MAL
|BAH
|CHI
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AUS
|BRI
|GER
|HUN
|BEL
|ITA
|SIN
|JAP
|RUS
|USA
|BRA
|ABU
|Lewis Hamilton
|Q
|R
2015
|AUS
|MAL
|CHI
|BAH
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AUS
|BRI
|HUN
|BEL
|ITA
|SIN
|JAP
|RUS
|USA
|MEX
|BRA
|ABU
|Lewis Hamilton
|Q
|R
2016
|AUS
|BAH
|CHI
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|EUR
|AUT
|GBR
|HUN
|GER
|BEL
|ITA
|SIN
|MAL
|JAP
|UNI
|MEX
|BRA
|ABU
|Lewis Hamilton
|Q
|R
NB. The 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been treated as a single points round.
4 comments on "Hamilton vs Rosberg: The result after four years"
Bart
2nd January 2017, 12:12
In the accumulated points graph Lewis gets only 15 points for the last race (from 1146 points to 1161)…?
Do we have another contender for the post race 3rd place tombola?
Bart
2nd January 2017, 12:20
We are missing 8 races, so race 70 is Spa 2016…? (66-69 went to LH)
Sumedh
2nd January 2017, 12:24
I don’t think 2015 was Rosberg’s weakest year (although statistics may say so). Even prior to Hamilton winning the title at US GP, there were 2 weekends where Nico was faster than Hamilton (Austria and Spain). He even managed to overtake Hamilton on track at Britain and Austin in 2015. Compare that to just 1 clean weekend in 2014 (Brazil, and even that can be argued that Hamilton could have won in spite of getting second call on strategy had he not spun) where Nico was faster and he couldn’t overtake Hamilton in Bahrain in spite of a significant tyre advantage.
Nico clearly upped his game from 2014 to 2015 and the following year as well.
Now, before Hamilton supporters jump on me for saying “Nico has upped his game”, please keep in mind that I am only comparing Nico of different years and not comparing Nico to Hamilton. As far as my opinion on Nico vs Hamilton is concerned, I think Hamilton was better in every year of their partnership. Unfortunately for Hamilton, the year with his highest unreliability coincided with Nico’s strongest year. And that is the only reason for Hamilton not being the 2016 champion.
Robbie (@robbie)
2nd January 2017, 12:46
@Sumedh I think your last two sentences sum it up well.
I just like that Nico at least kept LH on his toes at all times. There wouldn’t have been the rivalry on the track and off the track if he hadn’t done so. He was always a threat.
I do wish that the cars weren’t so clean air dependent though, and hope that’s about to change, and that they could have fought more closely, as I wish that for all drivers and for the show. After LH sealed the WDC in 2015 NR lead him for the last 3 races and we numerous times heard LH complain ‘you can’t pass with these cars’ speaking to how handcuffed a driver is in dirty air, which would obviously have been NR’s plight many times too. I’m not trying to claim that would have advantaged NR, it just would have been interesting to see an even more enthralling rivalry with less follow whoever is the leader. So glad to see those limiting gadgety tires gone and a new chapter ahead.