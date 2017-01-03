Pascal Wehrlein, Manor, Circuit of the Americas, 2016

Wehrlein to get Sauber seat after Mercedes snub

In the round-up: Pascal Wehrlein is set to join Sauber for 2017 after Mercedes declined to promote him in Nico Rosnerg’s place.

An interesting analysis of the problems F1 has had with its current engine formula:

The problem here is not the engines themselves but the way they were introduced. As always, FOM and the FIA managed to completely miss the big picture and take the rosiest magic-bullet solution that will fix everything.

I have no problem with the V6 turbo hybrids nor the engine token system of development. I have a problem with the way they were implemented: immediately.

Engines: Things became very complicated (and very expensive) very quickly. We went from V8s with KERS one year to V6 turbo hybrids the next. Mercedes got it right, and everyone else had poor also-rans. I think it might have been better to either slowly phase in the various elements over the course of a number of years or open and rewrite the rules in such a way as to guide the development over a similar period.

Tokens: “We’re going to introduce a very complicated power unit then completely limit the development to effectively lock things in. What could possibly go wrong?” Well, as we saw, Mercedes went wrong (or right, depending on how you look at it). One team dominated out of the gate and was effectively locked into that dominance thanks to the development restrictions, while the others had limited ways they could catch up. Any time an FIA or FOM official complains about Mercedes’ dominance hurting the sport they need to look in the mirror because they did this to themselves.

A better system would have been two years open development to let the engine manufacturers room to keep competitive before introducing limits to slowly lock things down. I get that development was limited to keep costs down, but it completely backfired (and limited development was never going to be a financial magic bullet anyway).

As we saw with knockout qualifying, the FIA and FOM have a blind spot to the big picture, and that is part of what ails the sport right now.
WeatherManNX01

On this day in F1

Michael Schumacher, who is still recovering from his skiing crash at the end of 2013, turns 48 today.

5 comments on "Wehrlein to get Sauber seat after Mercedes snub"

    Jack (@jmc200)
    3rd January 2017, 0:08

    Sauber are hardly in better shape than Manor, and next year they’ll have a stagnant engine. Maybe Manor need more money than an engine discount now? I would have put Wehrlein in for a year and see how things open up at the end of 2017…

      Jack (@jmc200)
      3rd January 2017, 0:09

      In the Merc for 2017

    Ben (@scuderia29)
    3rd January 2017, 0:17

    I’d have liked to see him at Mercedes, is sauber even a better bet than manor for next season? mclaren are chucking vandoorne in after just one f1 race, red bull gave verstappen a seat after just over a season, Mercedes should have been braver and put faith in their junior driver

      Selbbin (@selbbin)
      3rd January 2017, 0:45

      I think there’s more to it than that. We only get snippets and hearsay but there are still murmurings going around about his attitude.

    schooner (@schooner)
    3rd January 2017, 0:45

    I’d bet that when Wehrlein first got wind of Rosberg’s departure, he was thanking his lucky stars that he missed out on the Force India ride. Now he’s probably wondering what the heck is going on.

