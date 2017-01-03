In the round-up: Pascal Wehrlein is set to join Sauber for 2017 after Mercedes declined to promote him in Nico Rosnerg’s place.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: "Oh you're Scottish?!" We're kicking off 2017 with an #F1AtoZ. First up, @DanielRicciardo's hit and miss accents… pic.twitter.com/h7rcgLy5Zr — Formula 1 (@F1) January 1, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

From the forum What are you most hoping to see from F1 in 2017?

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Ajokay, Coefficient, Luke and Mattypf1! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.