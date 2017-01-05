Channel 4 reveals its ten live F1 races for 2017

Channel 4 has revealed which ten races on the 2017 F1 calendar it will show live.
The first live race on British television this year will be the third round of the championship in Bahrain. The season finale at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi will be shown live, but the penultimate race in Brazil will not.
As last year the races in Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Britain, Belgium, Malaysia and Abu Dhabi will all be seen live on free-to-air television in the UK. They will be joined by the Russian, Monaco, Singapore and USA rounds which were not seen live last year. The Monaco Grand Prix will be live on free-to-air television for the first time in five years.
However the races in Spain, Hungary, Italy and Mexico, which were part of Channel 4’s live line-up last year, will not be shown live by the terrestrial broadcaster in 2017.
The 2017 season will be the penultimate year of live F1 coverage on Channel 4. From 2019 Sky will have exclusive rights to the series.
|Round
|Race
|Date
|Channel
|1
|Australian Grand Prix
|March 24 – 26
|Sky
|2
|Chinese Grand Prix
|April 7 – 9
|Sky
|3
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|April 14 – 16
|Channel 4 / Sky
|4
|Russian Grand Prix
|April 28 – 30
|Channel 4 / Sky
|5
|Spanish Grand Prix
|May 12 – 14
|Sky
|6
|Monaco Grand Prix
|May 25 – 28
|Channel 4 / Sky
|7
|Canadian Grand Prix
|June 9 – 11
|Sky
|8
|Azerbaijani Grand Prix
|June 23 – 25
|Channel 4 / Sky
|9
|Austrian Grand Prix
|July 7 – 9
|Sky
|10
|British Grand Prix
|July 14 – 16
|Channel 4 / Sky
|11
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|July 28 – 30
|Sky
|12
|Belgian Grand Prix
|August 25 – 27
|Channel 4 / Sky
|13
|Italian Grand Prix
|September 1 – 3
|Sky
|14
|Singapore Grand Prix
|September 15 – 17
|Channel 4 / Sky
|15
|Malaysian Grand Prix
|September 29 – October 1
|Channel 4 / Sky
|16
|Japanese Grand Prix
|October 6 – 8
|Sky
|17
|United States Grand Prix
|October 20 – 22
|Channel 4 / Sky
|18
|Mexican Grand Prix
|October 27 – 29
|Sky
|19
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|November 10 – 12
|Sky
|20
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|November 24 – 26
|Channel 4 / Sky
5 comments on “Channel 4 reveals its ten live F1 races for 2017”
Sumedh
5th January 2017, 10:42
Basically covering all street tracks (no matter how boring they may be).
tonyyeb (@tonyyeb)
5th January 2017, 10:48
My 10 would be:
Australia
Canada
Austria
Britain
Belgium
Italy
Japan
USA
Brazil
Abu Dhabi (only because it is the final race, no other reason!)
THOMF1S (@thomf1s)
5th January 2017, 11:01
I don’t know why Channel 4 doesn’t show American races live and Asian races as highlights, would save either getting up early or staying up late for highlights! Or am I just old before my time…
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
5th January 2017, 11:44
Interesting to see how this cross-references with the top-rated circuits per the Rate the Race scores:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/rate-the-race/circuit-ratings/
The two circuits with the highest average ratings (Montreal and Shanghai) won’t have live races but the next three (Spa, Circuit of the Americas, Silverstone) all will. And we will get live races from the two lowest-rated tracks (Baku and Sochi).
Rick Lopez (@viscountviktor)
5th January 2017, 11:50
Not as good a line up as last year.