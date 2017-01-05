In the round-up: Claire Williams says she doesn’t understand the ‘negative connotations’ around drivers who bring money to fund their F1 drives ahead of Lance Stroll’s F1 debut with the team.
Will Stroll show his talent is worth more than his money in F1? (Motorsport)
"I don't understand why in this sport that is such a business there is such negative connotation around a driver that brings backing."
Gene Haas: Still work to do to attract sponsors (ESPN)
"Racing in general, there's some viewership issues, there's only a number of viewers you can provide to potential sponsors."
Hulkenberg 'not sure' about 2017 changes (Autosport)
"I hope that they allow a bit more free pushing and not as much management. But I am not sure that will be the case."
Formula 1's Jolyon Palmer on his hopes for his second year with Renault (Autocar)
"If Force India can get two of them in 2016, we can do it next year."
McLaren focuses on its technology businesses as Absolute Taste prepares to grow under new ownership (McLaren)
"Catering and hospitality company Absolute Taste has been acquired from McLaren Technology Group by One Event Management."
Rio Haryanto may not return to F1 this year (The Jakarta Post)
"Despite the disappointment, Rio’s mother Indah Pennywati still believes that her son will get another opportunity to compete in the F1."
Here he is! For the first time with @RenaultSportF1, we give you, The Hulk!
(Thank you for filming this nice NY message @HulkHulkenberg 😉) pic.twitter.com/BCQo16vaU1
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) January 4, 2017
Quite a few of you asking us for a sneak peek at the new car. It may take a little longer, but it'll be worth the wait ;)
— Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) January 4, 2017
Comment of the day
The rookie class of 2017 already has some serious talent and the grid isn’t full yet:
It will be interesting to see how good Esteban Ocon actually is. Sergio Perez is a highly respected driver, and thus a good benchmark for him.
It’s not unlikely that Ocon will regularly meet Stoffel Vandoorne on track as well, if the Force India is able to match Mclaren-Honda, which are expected to make a leap forward. So many rookies to look out for, and many good benchmark team mates such as Perez and Fernando Alonso.
@Me4me
Happy birthday!
On this day in F1
Happy birthday to Franck Montagny who is 39 today.
John H (@john-h)
5th January 2017, 0:23
Imagine a football manager saying this: “I don’t understand why in this sport that is such a business there is such negative connotation around a player that pays to play for 90 minutes”.
Football is a massive business, but if teams started to put ‘pay players’ on the pitch then their results would go downhill very quickly leading to massive financial loss. The problem in F1 is that the driver is not that much of an important component anymore, and hence it doesn’t matter who they put in the car. This is clearly wrong for the good of the sport and if Claire Williams doesn’t get it then she needs to think again. For what its worth, I hope the new regulations tip things slightly more towards the driver in 2017 and Stroll and Williams fail.
James Coulee
5th January 2017, 0:54
Both realities aren’t really comparable, are they?
Football clubs generate more than enough income for their operations: they don’t need the players to take sponsors.
Most teams on F1, on the other hand, need that income to be competitive with the top works teams.
Some of the best drivers in history entered in F1 with sponsor money on their hands, like Schumacher and Senna.
Stroll too, but unlike many of them he entered in a moment when money isn’t enough: without results you simply won’t get a superlicense, no matter how deep your pockets are. He was champ last year in a terribly competitive championship.
So while many drivers are/were deserving of such a cry, Stroll is the least problematic of them all. Could he have done more than be a championship winner?
Neil (@neilosjames)
5th January 2017, 0:49
I’m sure she does understand exactly why, but I’ll help with my reasons…
F1 is supposed to be the ‘pinnacle of motorsport’ (:/), and I want to see the very best drivers competing in it. So when some sponsor-bunny or rich kid trundles along with a big bag of money and uses it as a replacement for talent, whacking other – potentially more deserving – candidates out of the way, of course there’s going to be a negative reaction because that goes against what I would like F1 to be.
Once said sponsor-bunny/rich kid proves he deserves to be there, my negativity will go away.
I understand the business side, but don’t expect me to like it. That’s not what I tune in for.