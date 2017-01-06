Just ten teams could contest the 2017 F1 season as Manor is facing the threat of administration.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, who saved the team from collapse two years ago, is preparing to enlist FRP Advisory as administrators according to a report from Sky.
Manor enjoyed one of their most competitive showings last season as Pascal Wehrlein scored their second points since the team was founded as Virgin in 2010. However they dropped from tenth to last place in the constructors’ championship at the penultimate round, depriving them of a potential prize money windfall of several million pounds.
Fitzpatrick has been in discussion with potential investors since the middle of last season. Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix he admitted some frustration over the difficulty of competing in F1 due to the costs involved.
“One of the things I was quite clear on, right from the start, was that I accepted that in the current F1, money equals performance, so anything that was going to bring more funding to the team and help the team develop and progress I was very open and if that meant bringing another investor, even a majority investor, that was something I was happy to do.”
At the time Fitzpatrick said he had “agreed terms with an investor” but were “still working through that”. No further details of any investment have been forthcoming since then.
He also admitted that losing tenth place in the championship to Sauber had a bearing on the team’s negotiations. “It doesn’t help financially but the terms of our agreement have been refinalised, let’s say.”
“It was clear that in tenth place with one point on the board, two races left, that there are lots of scenarios and you plan for those in advance, so, from my point of view it’s disappointing but it’s not unexpected – or at least not a surprise.”
2017 F1 season
- F1 grid may shrink again as Manor face administration
- Force India confirm launch date for 2017 car
- Does Ocon ‘know how to deal with Verstappen’? Maybe not
- Mercedes reveal 2017 car launch date and venue
- Get ready for the 2017 F1 season with F1 Fanatic
9 comments on “F1 grid may shrink again as Manor face administration”
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
6th January 2017, 11:03
They really ought to change how money is distributed. At least make the gap between 10th and 11th smaller. This wasn’t some HRT or Andrea Moda or whatever. This was a good team, a valuable addition to F1. Shame on the sport, shame on fellow teams
Piyush (@square-route)
6th January 2017, 11:44
Not sure how much fellow teams could have done to help in this scenario.
Klaas
6th January 2017, 11:06
How many small, but passionate and enthousiastic teams have to face administration before something gets changed? Manor is indeed a fine team and an asset to the sport.
Adrian Hancox (@ahxshades)
6th January 2017, 11:11
Maybe the new owners can use this as a catalyst and step up to the plate to keep the field intact – one can only hope. It will be such a pity if this team goes kaput, the sport would be a poorer place without Manor.
Craig Woollard (@craig-o)
6th January 2017, 11:20
How sad.
Will Wood (@willwood)
6th January 2017, 11:21
You know what upsets me most about being a Formula 1 fan?
It’s not uneventful or predictable races. It’s not Mercedes dominance or the hybrid engine sounds or DRS.
It’s seeing good, plucky teams like Manor completely unable to compete and forced out of the sport due to the currently unsustainable competition structure.
As F1’s popularity is declining, it’s going to be decreasingly likely to see big budget or factory teams want to join the grid – which makes the independents like Manor all the more valuable.
This news has ruined the off-season for me.
Selbbin (@selbbin)
6th January 2017, 11:33
C’mon RON! This is a sign! BUY BUY BUY.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
6th January 2017, 11:43
Such a pity…For me Manor is like the Minardi of our era:a fighting team,with interesting drivers despite their financial issues.Especially after what happened with Jules,this team will be always in my mind.I was extremelly happy when Wehrlein managed to get points in Austria.Hopefully they will be saved,perhaps from R.Dennis as it has been heard.
Hugh (@hugh11)
6th January 2017, 11:45
Seriously Liberty, tell Bernie to f off and change how the money is distributed. Teams coming into the sport can hardly last nowadays, they just get no backing. They need to completely rework the structure.