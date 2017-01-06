Little time to save Manor as parent company enters administration

Manor face a “very limited window of opportunity” to keep their place on the 2017 F1 grid as the team’s financial situation worsened two months ahead of the new season.
That’s the view of a representative of FRP Advisory, the firm which has taken over administration of the team’s parent company Just Racing Services Ltd. The development has come in spite of Manor ending the 2016 season as points-scorers. The team requested a payment advance from Formula One Management last November.
FRP was previously appointed administrators for the team at the end of 2014, when current owner Stephen Fitzpatrick took over.
Manor entered the 2015 championship using its 2014 hardware and was well off the pace. However it enjoyed a much more competitive showing last season with a new chassis and Mercedes power unit.
“The team has made significant progress under its new ownership since the start of 2015, the highlight of which included securing a constructors’ championship point in the preceding F1 season,” said joint administrator Geoff Rowley, “but the position remains that operating a F1 team requires significant ongoing investment.”
“During recent months, the senior management team has worked tirelessly to bring new investment to the team to secure its long term future, but regrettably has been unable to do so within the time available. Therefore, they have been left with no alternative but to place JRSL into administration.”
“The joint administrators are currently assessing options for the group.”
The team’s dwindling chances of competing in 2016 rest on a buyer being found within a short amount of time.
“The team’s participation will depend on the outcome of the administration process and any related negotiations with interested parties in what is a very limited window of opportunity,” said Rowley.
“No redundancies have been made and all staff have been paid in full to the end of December.”
“The ongoing staff position will however be dependent on whether new investment can be secured in the limited time available and the joint administrators will continue to review the ongoing financial position.”
2017 F1 season
[catli st id=14066 numberposts=5]Browse all 2017 F1 season articles
4 comments on “Little time to save Manor as parent company enters administration”
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
6th January 2017, 13:14
I hate this. I absolutely hate this.
The whole point of the 2015 rescue was that Stephen Fitzpatrick wouldn’t need further investment to get the team to 2020 (when it finishes repaying the creditors from that stint in administration). That was why it was allowed to not go bust – an unprecedented event for a F1 team. So why, two years into a five-year commitment, has he bailed? And after the New Year? At least the previous owners were polite enough (not that anyone, including me, described it as such at the time) to bail in mid-October, which gave chance for a meaningful rescue by any interested buyer. (And that was close. I vividly recall having a bid on a Marussia laptop and getting the email 5 days and 6 hours prior to the end that the auction was cancelled. Nearly woke up the neighbours celebrating the loss of that bidding war…)
It’s not even as if the Column 2 funding is gone; that would only have gone if 2017 had also resulted in a non-top-10 position. No word of any lost funding, barring Rio Haryanto’s, and Esteban Ocon’s presence would surely have been worth an engine discount at minimum. There’s no shortage of pay drivers on the market for 2017 that are Superlicence-eligible. So funding should not be an excuse.
As it stands, only the two parties who did due diligence or someone willing to do a Paul Stoddart and buy a team based on someone else’s due diligence have any chance of getting it done. I’m hoping that one of the two is Graeme Lowdon’s outfit because he might get something done and is a known quantity – I’m not sure Ron Dennis (who I’m almost certain would have done the other due diligence as it’s simply not his style to not investigate that thoroughly) and his group are likely to be available any more because Ron tends towards caution in his business transactions. Not knowing what the other two potential buyers I’d heard about are like, I am unsure about whether they’d still be interested in an administrationed outfit.
I recall saying on a Facebook conversation last time around that if I’d had a spare £55 m to spend and some way of maintaining the purchase, I’d have bought Marussia quite happily. I still think that, due to its low cost base and extremely good optimisation skills, it’s one of the few teams capable of turning a profit in this broken series. Probably I wouldn’t have the £55 m in 2020 either (given that, like most readers, I’m not even at the first £1 m yet!) but this much I know: I still don’t have the £55 m and really, really wish I did, just so Manor could finally get some much-deserved stability back.
Manor, the young team deserves better than this morning. Its staff deserve better. We, the fans, deserve better. I want to say F1 deserves better, but…
Mark Thomson (@melthom)
6th January 2017, 13:23
Let Bernies daughters come in as paydrivers
OOliver
6th January 2017, 13:26
Seems yet again, F1 is about to devour one of it’s own.
A small team thriving in F1 is like a swimmer going up a waterfall, impossible with the current arrangement
Boli (@boli)
6th January 2017, 13:27
Its strange the parent company of Manor F1 is in administration, not the actual F1 team.
Could someone come along (*cough* Ron Dennis) and buy just the F1 team without buying the parent company?