Nico Rosberg has bowed out of F1 and left confusion in his wake as Mercedes scramble to fill the world champion’s empty seat.
As for him, 31 years old is an awfully young age to be shopping for pipes, slippers and ear-hair trimmers. Can you come up with the best caption for this picture?
Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below. A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
36 comments on “Caption Competition 118: Rosberg in retirement”
Kringle
7th January 2017, 10:51
Keith, just leave this without caption. Nothing could do it justice!
Godwin Joseph (@godwin)
7th January 2017, 10:55
@Rosberg: You are late, Christmas has gone and so has the New Year, Now you have to wait for another 10 months.
Christos (@christosts)
7th January 2017, 11:00
Rosberg seems to be the leading candidate to take the starring role in the next “Cast away” film.
MattyPF1 (@mattypf1)
7th January 2017, 11:02
“I might be retired, but that doesn’t mean Lewis can’t be my rival anymore. Hehehe, time to get more Instagram likes than him.”
Ian Murtagh
7th January 2017, 11:09
Rosberg: my beard is so cool the chair fainted…
jaapgrolleman (@jaapgrolleman)
7th January 2017, 11:15
“I’m not thinking about growing a beard, I just look at not shaving one day at the time.”
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
7th January 2017, 13:12
Hahaha… good, but a Caption Competition was won in this way already ;)
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
7th January 2017, 11:25
Britney Spears has had another meltdown
Lucien_Todutz (@lucien_todutz)
7th January 2017, 12:21
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
7th January 2017, 11:28
Rosberg was left with a huge beard after he forgot to turn his razor into the corners of his beard; just like on the race track.
sumedhvidwans (@sumedhvidwans)
7th January 2017, 11:33
Britney is out of rehab!!!
Hugh (@hugh11)
7th January 2017, 11:35
The side effects of Rosberg’s performance enhancing drugs are finally starting to occur.
Billys (@bilarxos)
7th January 2017, 11:46
maybe i can return like this next year! who will recognised me ?
Steve Rogers (@yossarian)
7th January 2017, 11:49
Santa’s traditional appearance gets a revamp in the Bottas household.
Lucien_Todutz (@lucien_todutz)
7th January 2017, 12:22
Derek Edwards
7th January 2017, 11:51
Five days after winning the championship Nico activates his escape Claus.
Jolyon
7th January 2017, 13:04
I see what you did there :)
John H (@john-h)
7th January 2017, 11:54
Hair today, gone tomorrow.
PaulK (@paulk)
7th January 2017, 11:58
♪♪♪
I’m a lumberjack and I’m OK
I sleep all night and I work all day.
I cut down trees, I eat my lunch
I go to the lavatory.
On Wednesdays I go shopping and have buttered scones for tea
…
♪♪♪
Goriot
7th January 2017, 11:58
I’ll shave when Ferrari wins a grand prix!
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
7th January 2017, 13:13
Ouch! Good one
schudha (@reganama)
7th January 2017, 12:05
Embracing retirement, Nico is no longer weight conscious
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
7th January 2017, 12:05
Back in my days we didn’t do any fuel saving or tyre saving, it was always flat out!
Eric (@fletch)
7th January 2017, 12:15
With aspirations of acting, Rosberg uses his retirement bonus to open Monaco’s first Duck Commander store and promptly grows the mandatory beard to fit in with the cast of Duck Dynasty.. Sales aren’t as good as hoped..
Eric (@fletch)
7th January 2017, 12:19
Tax evasion rule #1
hzh (@hzh00)
7th January 2017, 12:26
Although retired from F1, Nico Rosberg is still testing new head protection concepts proposed by FIA.
Albion (@albzejn)
7th January 2017, 12:29
I’m not thinking about shaving at all, It’s just a beard thread at a time
Robbie (@robbie)
7th January 2017, 12:30
Turns out Nico will compete for a second championship in a row after all.
Robbie (@robbie)
7th January 2017, 12:36
Rosberg Reveals Real Retirement Reason: ‘I was having to shave 8 times a day to keep up the Mercedes image and I’m exhausted. As you can see now I only shave once a day.’
Tiomkin
7th January 2017, 12:47
There is no disguising that Rosberg is a coward.
DD42
7th January 2017, 12:51
After retiring from Formula One, Rosberg finally felt he could let his hair down
DD42
7th January 2017, 12:52
Look mom, I’m a real man!
OGW (@ogw86)
7th January 2017, 12:52
Even after retiring from F1, Nico keeps finding himself in hairy situations.
hzh (@hzh00)
7th January 2017, 13:01
Codemasters F1 2016 new update features customizable characters.
nemo87 (@nemo87)
7th January 2017, 13:03
Mercedes announce Lewis’ new chief mechanic; Rico Nosberg.
Scalextric (@scalextric)
7th January 2017, 13:12
The 2017 regulations will affect aerodynamics in many ways.