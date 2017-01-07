In the round-up: Renault has announced the earliest launch date so far for a 2017 F1 car.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

As a tribute to launch announcements, we've come up with our own, ft a silhouetted car (ooooh) AND a cover (aaaah)! Save this date: 21 Feb! pic.twitter.com/AH07o5asD5 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) January 6, 2017

All the best to the boys at Manor. How many more teams will have to close till the bosses understand to distribute the money equally? — Marco Schuepbach 🏒 (@mschupbach34) January 6, 2017

A global sport with an audience of 400m and valued at some $8bn – but cannot support 11 teams? Let's demand #FairPlay4F1? — Adam Parr (@adam_s_parr) January 6, 2017

Doubt's over British GP, Manor in administration, neither of them are 'Bernie's problem'. What exactly are Bernie's problems then? #Formula1 — Matt Howson (@MHowsonRacing) January 6, 2017

5 of the 6 2010 F1 aspirants are dead/dying. Campos/HRT, Lotus/Caterham, Manor, USF1😬 & Lola. Only Prodrive are healthy. What a state! #F1 — sniffermedia (@sniffermedia) January 6, 2017

Final stages of F1 2017 predictions, checking for the advantages and loopholes pic.twitter.com/RMo0HsLJQw — Craig Scarborough (@ScarbsTech) January 6, 2017