In the round-up: Renault has announced the earliest launch date so far for a 2017 F1 car.
As a tribute to launch announcements, we've come up with our own, ft a silhouetted car (ooooh) AND a cover (aaaah)!
Save this date: 21 Feb! pic.twitter.com/AH07o5asD5
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) January 6, 2017
All the best to the boys at Manor. How many more teams will have to close till the bosses understand to distribute the money equally?
— Marco Schuepbach 🏒 (@mschupbach34) January 6, 2017
A global sport with an audience of 400m and valued at some $8bn – but cannot support 11 teams? Let's demand #FairPlay4F1?
— Adam Parr (@adam_s_parr) January 6, 2017
Doubt's over British GP, Manor in administration, neither of them are 'Bernie's problem'. What exactly are Bernie's problems then? #Formula1
— Matt Howson (@MHowsonRacing) January 6, 2017
5 of the 6 2010 F1 aspirants are dead/dying. Campos/HRT, Lotus/Caterham, Manor, USF1😬 & Lola. Only Prodrive are healthy. What a state! #F1
— sniffermedia (@sniffermedia) January 6, 2017
Final stages of F1 2017 predictions, checking for the advantages and loopholes pic.twitter.com/RMo0HsLJQw
— Craig Scarborough (@ScarbsTech) January 6, 2017
Bernie Ecclestone hints British Grand Prix could disappear from F1 calendar for a year (ITV)
"We are not worried about losing Formula One from England, I am worried about losing Formula One at Silverstone that is all."
Silverstone alternatives steer clear of bids for F1 British Grand Prix (The Guardian)
"The (Circuit of Wales) declined to comment on whether they had been in discussion with Ecclestone, suggesting it might be one of the candidates he suggested."
Silverstone valuta l’abbandono, ma non sarà Donington a prendersi il Gran Premio (F1 Web - Italian)
"Since the very successful restart of Donington Park six years ago, the board at the circuit has consistently made it clear that we have no intention of bidding for the British Grand Prix."
Hill pleads for government aid for Silverstone (F1i)
"When you think about post-Brexit Britain, you must wonder if this is exactly the type of thing we need to invest in to show off what we can do."
Manor and Silverstone – the root of F1's money problem (Motorsport magazine)
"Assuming Liberty Media completes on its takeover of the sport, it has a big inherited mess to clear up. But it knows this."
Faster 2017 F1 cars lead to Australian GP track revisions (Motorsport)
"At Turn 12 we used to have six rows of tyres. Now what we’ve done is we’ve taken away three rows of tyres and implemented the Tecpro system."
Force India VJM10 passes crash tests (Racer)
"For the first time ever we laminated and built the tub itself in-house, which worked really well."
Ross Brawn interview part one (ESPN)
"Michael (Schumacher) genuinely had to build a team at Ferrari. He went through that process. Lewis (Hamilton) has not done that, not because he's not capable, because he's never needed to. He certainly contributed a lot to Mercedes but he didn't find a team at quite the same point that Michael found Ferrari in the nineties."
Comment of the day
While there may be many factors behind Manor’s problems, one obvious solution seems apparent:
Manor’s budget from FOM this year was $47m. Sharing out the money equally could get teams up to about $90m. That’s enough to keep teams on the grid surely.
MattJ
