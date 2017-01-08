In the round-up: Pirelli believes it has met its brief to reduce tyre degradation with its 2017 tyres.
Pirelli mule car shortfall leaves 'question marks' over F1 2017 tyres (Motorsport)
"We have encountered a very low degradation, and on the few occasions there was overheating, it quickly returned to the optimum value."
Alonso: F1 peaked in the 2000s (Autosport)
"Television figures, spectators are going down (now), like it was in these boring years in the '80s where Senna, Prost and these people were saving fuel, saving tyres and things like that, so it's exactly the same boring as it was at that time."
Electric car series Formula E gets new backer (Sky)
"MN Network, which recently bought F1 Racing and other automotive titles from Lord Heseltine's media group Haymarket, is acquiring the Formula E shareholding in a deal to be announced later this weekend."
Nick Chester: '2017 the biggest challenge I remember' (F1i)
"Cars will be physically a bit harder to drive, and a bit more punishing if you make mistakes. You might have to be a little bit tidier because, when the corner speeds have come up with a good amount, if you start to lose the car, it is harder to get it back."
Will it be called Valtteri Bot-tas? Now that would be a silly season shocker… https://t.co/RyWxAngRBT #F1 pic.twitter.com/znbukJnKEq
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) January 7, 2017
I can think of quite a few answers to this question (here’s some from a few years ago) – if you’ve got any to add, please post them in the comments:
I was just thinking the other day ‘what has got better in F1 since I started watching religiously in 1996?’ Apart from safety and the standard of drivers, I honestly can’t think of one thing, it’s all been downhill.
Roth Man (@Rdotquestionmark)
James Hunt got his title defence off to a promising start by setting pole position for the Argentinian Grand Prix on this day 40 years ago.
2 comments on “Pirelli says it has achieved lower tyre degradation”
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
8th January 2017, 0:02
Apologies for my COTD. I’d been eating member berries and was in a bad place. #makef1greatagain
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
8th January 2017, 0:17
@rdotquestionmark “Yeah, I ‘member…”
Well I thought it was a good starting point for a discussion! But definitely stay off the member berries.