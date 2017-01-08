In the round-up: Pirelli believes it has met its brief to reduce tyre degradation with its 2017 tyres.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Will it be called Valtteri Bot-tas? Now that would be a silly season shocker… https://t.co/RyWxAngRBT #F1 pic.twitter.com/znbukJnKEq — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) January 7, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

There’s still time to join in this weekend’s Caption Competition here:

From the forum @Joshdejager has a question about F1 Access

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Michael Roberts! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.