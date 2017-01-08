Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Circuit de Catalunta, 2017 tyre test, 2016

Pirelli says it has achieved lower tyre degradation

In the round-up: Pirelli believes it has met its brief to reduce tyre degradation with its 2017 tyres.

I was just thinking the other day ‘what has got better in F1 since I started watching religiously in 1996?’ Apart from safety and the standard of drivers, I honestly can’t think of one thing, it’s all been downhill.
Roth Man (@Rdotquestionmark)

On this day in F1

James Hunt got his title defence off to a promising start by setting pole position for the Argentinian Grand Prix on this day 40 years ago.

    Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
    8th January 2017, 0:02

    Apologies for my COTD. I’d been eating member berries and was in a bad place. #makef1greatagain

      Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
      8th January 2017, 0:17

      @rdotquestionmark “Yeah, I ‘member…”

      Well I thought it was a good starting point for a discussion! But definitely stay off the member berries.

