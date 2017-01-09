In the round-up: Valtteri Bottas could be a world champion if he joins Mercedes according to Mika Hakkinen.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

FIA president @JeanTodt appears to have had a @Twitter account set up just so he can do an advert for @BMW. https://t.co/umWKoRgDR0 #F1 — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) January 8, 2017

Love to see FE drivers on Snapchat all out together having a good night in Vegas. Wouldnt see F1 drivers do that! @Daniel_Abt @afelixdacosta — Joe Loudon (@JoeLoudon87) January 8, 2017

The answer to grow F1 is predominantly in its business model! business&politics have and still are put far above the sports needs & interest https://t.co/0zmq5OK4HE — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) January 8, 2017