Valtteri Bottas, Williams, 2015

Hakkinen believes Bottas is champion material

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Valtteri Bottas could be a world champion if he joins Mercedes according to Mika Hakkinen.

Comment of the day

@EuroBrun won last weekend’s Caption Competition:

nico-rosberg-retired

All season Lewis was suspicious of his new chief mechanic, but he could never quite put his finger on it.
@EuroBrun

You all brought your A-game for this one: there were loads of great entries this weekend so thanks to everyone who played and honorable mentions go to D-Whizzy, Jaapgrolleman, Roth Man, Derek Edwards, Goriot, Daniel and Mark Jackson for their especially funny suggestions. You’ve all set the bar high for the rest of 2017…

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Del Boy, Romulo Shortback and Leonardo Antunes!

On this day in F1

Arrows launched the A18, the car with which Damon Hill would attempt to defend his world championship title, on this day 20 years ago.

