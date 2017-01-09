In the round-up: Valtteri Bottas could be a world champion if he joins Mercedes according to Mika Hakkinen.
Bottas could be champion with Mercedes - Hakkinen (F1i)
"I can imagine Bottas winning the championship."
Toro Rosso nearing 24/7 shift schedule (Autosport)
"It becomes tricky when the aerodynamic department do not want to release the drawings and they just want to gain another day"
Incredibile F.1: nel 2017 a Monza per l'80% del giro a tutto gas? (Motorsport - Italian)
F1 cars could be 70% flat-out around a lap of the Circuit de Catalunya this year according to simulations.
Ecclestone 'understands' Rosberg exit (Crash)
"I'm glad they can step out of their own accord. In the old days, we lost driver for other reasons because they were killed in accidents. Therefore, these resignations are even joyous events for me."
Comment of the day
@EuroBrun won last weekend’s Caption Competition:
All season Lewis was suspicious of his new chief mechanic, but he could never quite put his finger on it.
@EuroBrun
You all brought your A-game for this one: there were loads of great entries this weekend so thanks to everyone who played and honorable mentions go to D-Whizzy, Jaapgrolleman, Roth Man, Derek Edwards, Goriot, Daniel and Mark Jackson for their especially funny suggestions. You’ve all set the bar high for the rest of 2017…
On this day in F1
Arrows launched the A18, the car with which Damon Hill would attempt to defend his world championship title, on this day 20 years ago.