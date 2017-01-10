In the round-up: Teams could get the chance to nominate directors to the board of F1’s parent company if they buy enough shares in the sport.
F1 teams face 10-year wait to sell shares under Liberty plot (Sky)
"According to the term-sheet circulated in recent days, the two teams holding the largest number of Liberty Media Corp stock will have the right to nominate one director each to the board of Delta Topco, F1's immediate parent company."
Massa ha roto un acuerdo con la Formula E para volver a Williams (Marca - Spanish)
Massa had agreed terms to join a Formula E team before the news of Nico Rosberg's retirement broke.
Ross Brawn interview: part 2 (ESPN)
"It's a worthwhile objective to make sure the model for a small team can be economically viable and a good environment for young drivers to come into the sport without having to have millions of dollars behind them."
Hulkenberg not expecting ‘top ten straight away’ with Renault (Crash)
"I hope next year is a little bit better already, but don't expect to be in the top six straight away, or even top 10 probably."
Hulkenberg happy without Mercedes seat (F1i)
"'Rosberg could have quietly told me that he would quit if he won the title,' Hulkenberg jokingly told Bild am Sonntag newspaper."
Renault progress could tip balance in Mercedes fight, says Horner (Motorsport)
"If they can make the kind of gain that they made last winter, over this winter, then with the stability of the rules, hopefully that (power) convergence will start to happen."
Interesting … F1 Merger is also the subject of review by competition authorities in Austria, Brazil, Russia, Spain and Portugal.
— Dimi PAPADOPOULOS (@f1enigma) January 9, 2017
In more breaking news online – Honda is to adopt a split turbo in 2017. (overlooking the fact it has since 2014…) – RA616H compressor pic. pic.twitter.com/2ML5FDfty3
— Racecar Engineering (@RacecarEngineer) January 9, 2017
When the #F1 season is still 10 weeks away… 😣
Longing for the new season with @DanielRicciardo and @Max33Verstappen!🏁 #BoredDrivers pic.twitter.com/ZAF7G5Niqy
— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 9, 2017
On my way to🇨🇭 and @SauberF1Team . Will be good to catch up with all the people after the holidays. Full push now preparing for #F12017 #ME9
— Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) January 9, 2017
Kick starting the week with some pit stop training here at our Banbury facility. #F1 #Practice #HaasF1 🏎👊 pic.twitter.com/2AoQIrszsU
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 9, 2017
This is what you can do in a #driverless #BMWSeries5 #CES2017 #BMWCES2017 pic.twitter.com/fUuxsQZ566
— Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) January 8, 2017
Comment of the day
Gorillatune won the unofficial Jean Todt caption competition:
It seems Jean Todt is taking the same approach to driving as he is to F1.
Gorillatune
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Cameron, Nano Rock, Sams, Ryan-Veitch and Euro Brun!
On this day in F1
On this day 20 years ago Giancarlo Fisichella landed a deal to drive for Jordan while Michael Schumacher had his first test in the Ferrari F310B.