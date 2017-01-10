Felipe Massa, Valtteri Bottas, Albert Park, 2016

Massa vs Bottas: The result after three years

Felipe Massa’s F1 career may not be over yet, but his time alongside Valtteri Bottas at Williams is.

These two have been a dependable pairing for the Grove team, leading them to third-place finishes in the constructors’ championship. Both drivers have reliably racked up points and stayed out of trouble.

Felipe Massa, Williams, Sepang International Circuit, 2014
Williams used team orders at Sepang in 2014
The partnership didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts. At Sepang in 2014 Williams tried to impose team orders as their drivers battled for position, which Massa resisted.

After all, he’d had enough of being told his team mate was faster than him. Massa arrived at Williams after four years of being pummelled by Fernando Alonso.

Bottas, who was then heading into his second season, had embarrassed Pastor Maldonado the year before and proceeded to give Massa a very tough time in his new berth.

Their first year together set the tone for what was to follow. Bottas conclusively out-qualified Massa, and after three years together he had more than twice as many qualifying victories as his team mate.

Massa’s experience showed in the races, where the team’s 46 two-car finishes were divided evenly between the two in terms of who finished ahead. However in the second half of last season Massa’s successes were few and far between. Some of them – as in Austin – came about only because of misfortunes suffered by Bottas.

The signs Massa’s time had come were becoming increasingly hard to ignore even before he announced his retirement. This is an uncomfortable truth for the team ahead of his widely-expected return.

2014

AUS MAL BAH CHI SPA MON CAN AUS BRI GER HUN BEL ITA SIN JAP RUS USA BRA ABU
Felipe Massa Q
R

2015

AUS MAL CHI BAH SPA MON CAN AUS BRI HUN BEL ITA SIN JAP RUS USA MEX BRA ABU
Felipe Massa Q
R

2016

AUS BAH CHI RUS SPA MON CAN EUR AUT GBR HUN GER BEL ITA SIN MAL JAP UNI MEX BRA ABU
Felipe Massa Q
R

NB. The 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been treated as a single points race

    Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
    10th January 2017, 12:27

    Massa’s results in:China 2014,Canada 2014,Bahrain 2015,Monaco 2015,Austria 2016,Malaysia 2016, & Bottas results in:Russia 2015,Us 2016 shouldn’t have counted as a loss,cause both drivers faced multiple,non their fault,issues.But,anyway,Bottas was far superior in qualifying,although he didn’t manage to get a pole(Austria & Russia 2014 mostly).He will have to grap every opportynity now that he will be in a top car.

  2. Blazz
    10th January 2017, 12:32

    Bottas clearly the better qualifier but races evenly split. Lets hope Bottas can be a challenger to Lewis as much as Nico was. Looking at these results I understand Ferrari’s reasoning a few years ago when they overlooked Bottas because “having compared his results to Felipe” which they “already knew very well” they didn’t think he was up to the job. THat said I bet they didn’t expect Kimi’s subsequent performances who they chose instead.

    In other news, Paddy Lowe has left Mercedes. http://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12433/10723911/paddy-lowe-leaves-mercedes-set-to-join-williams-for-2017-f1-season

