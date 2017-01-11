Renault, Hungaroring, 2016

Hulkenberg predicts “surprises” from Renault in 2017

In the round-up: Nico Hulkenberg says Renault could surprise people in their ‘year of transition’.

Comment of the day

A worthwhile reminder about the need to be careful with translated quotes:

“‘Rosberg could have quietly told me that he would quit if he won the title,’ Hulkenberg jokingly told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.”

Now that I’ve read the original article, I know where that ‘quietly’ comes from. Hülkenberg said in German: ‘Er hätte mir ruhig mal was sagen können’. The word ‘ruhig’ can indeed be translated as ‘quietly’ – sometimes. However, in this sentence, ‘ruhig’ is used as a so-called modal particle ‘reflecting the mood or attitude of the speaker or narrator, and highlighting the sentence focus […] effect is often vague and dependent on the overall context’).

Like the article says, its exact meaning is extremely difficult to express in another language. It serves to indicate a certain frustration, disappointment, or exasperation felt by the speaker, but it is also very often used ironically, typically in lighthearted, colloquial situations, as a way of saying: ‘I know there’s a reason why something didn’t go my way, but come on!’.

Yes, all that meaning can be hidden in such a tiny word as ‘ruhig’, which isn’t as ‘quiet’ as it seems…
Nase

On this day in F1

Happy birthday to Adrian Sutil who is 34 today!

One comment on “Hulkenberg predicts “surprises” from Renault in 2017”

    froddd (@froddd)
    11th January 2017, 0:08

    At least we know Renault will finish in the top 10.

