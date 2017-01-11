Hulkenberg predicts “surprises” from Renault in 2017

In the round-up: Nico Hulkenberg says Renault could surprise people in their ‘year of transition’.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: #SilverstoneGP is trying to:

– Get better deal with Liberty media (if possible)

– Get government funding

– Conclusion? it is staying #F1 — K.Beschir خليل بشير (@khalilracing) January 10, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

From the forum Bernie Ecclestone wants two races per weekend but this championship just had seven!

Happy birthday! No F1 Fanatic birthdays today If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.