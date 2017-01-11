The refrain from Lewis Hamilton’s critics that he spends too much time flying around the world to concentrate on his racing barely subsided in 2016.
Previously his supporters have been able to claim, not unreasonably, that as long as Hamilton delivers the silverware there’s no reason to question his commitment. But last year he lost the championship to team mate Nico Rosberg.
True, the playing field between the pair wasn’t exactly level as far as reliability was concerned. But it’s also true Hamilton could have overturned his five-point margin of defeat on several occasions last year.
A review of his activities away from the track throughout 2016 as reported on social media shows Hamilton continued to extract maximum value from his private jet in 2016. But did he push himself too hard?
Despite a longer calendar – 21 races compared to the 19 in 2015 – Hamilton made almost as many transatlantic trips as he did the season before, again over 20. The late-season championship pressure also seem to have little effect on his itinerary.
The lengthening of the F1 calendar inevitably forced some compromises. For instance with only one week between the Belgian and Italian Grands Prix instead of two, one of his USA trips from the season before had to be scrapped.
However early in the season he was keen to grab any chance he could to get away. He even dashed off in the four-day gap between the two pre-season test sessions at the Circuit de Catalunya to attend an Elton John AIDS benefit in California.
This would have involved crossing nine time zones twice within just a few days, a disruption which could have obvious and inevitable consequences on his condition. But Hamilton and Mercedes have gone to unusual lengths to minimise the effect his schedule might have on him.
Hamilton has been working with Hintsa Performance – the fitness specialists set up by the late renowned F1 physician Aki Hintsa – to mitigate the inevitable jet lag. The techniques Hamilton has used includes taking a synthetic version of the hormone melatonin to control his sleep cycles.
He also avoids natural light at certain times or uses his sunglasses to reduce its effects. His sleeping schedule is planned by the specialists although Hamilton has suggested other priorities are also involved. “I’ll record [music] till 3am before a race and then go out and win, and that’s the best feeling,” he said last November.
Hamilton did indeed keep on winning, tasting victory more times than any other driver last year. But it wasn’t enough to keep his title. And it was after one such missed opportunity, in Singapore, that fresh questions were raised over the consequences his lifestyle might have on his racing performance.
Hamilton headed to the Singapore Grand Prix following another of his 12 trips to the USA. A lacklustre showing saw him finish third behind Ricciardo and Rosberg. The latter re-took the lead of the championship – for good, as it turned out.
It prompted Jackie Stewart to question whether Hamilton wasn’t performing at his best. “Suddenly things can go less well,” said Stewart, his words much more restrained than the screaming headlines they prompted: “You overdrive, you are not on the ball, or you live a life that distracts you.”
In the season ahead Hamilton will have a new team mate, more physically demanding cars and potentially closer competition from rival teams all drawing on his reserves of energy. If he can handle all that, sustain his international lifestyle and deliver a fourth world championship title, his critics will have no cause for complaint.
Lewis Hamilton’s 2016 travels place-by-place
Lewis Hamilton’s 2016 world tour
NB. Some locations are approximate.
Over to you
Do you think Hamilton’s lifestyle had an effect on his driving performance in 2016? Is it a positive for Formula One to have such an internationally recognised champion?
Have your say in the comments. You can also compare the data above with the same from the 2015 season.
Todfod (@todfod)
11th January 2017, 12:07
Of course his lifestyle has an effect on his championship result. Rosberg might not have been the quicker driver on Saturdays or on Sundays, but he was better prepared throughout the year and conserved all his energy for the title fight.
Although Lewis’ reliability issues handed the title to Rosberg, you can’t help but think that Lewis would have had couple of better race results if he was just more focused on the championship title.
I would be surprised if Lewis has the same jet set lifestyle next year… I think 2016 should have been a wake up call for him.
Jureo (@jureo)
11th January 2017, 12:25
Exactly… Lewis would be champion, if he got to every race rested and ready.
JimG (@jimg)
11th January 2017, 12:53
@todfod, @jureo: Different people prepare in different ways. For example, I’ve heard it said that extroverts gain energy from interacting with other people (such as at parties), while introverts expend energy doing the same thing.
Lewis certainly didn’t have a perfect season, but immediately blaming his lifestyle is too much of a knee-jerk reaction.
Tom
11th January 2017, 12:30
Completely disagree with you there @todfod
You said it yourself “Although Lewis’ reliability issues handed the title to Rosberg” Hamilton could have prepared in the best possible way and those failures would still have cost him the same amount of points.
People make out like if Hamilton goes to a music or film event he’s useless at the next GP when in reality he’s just doing the same as he always does. One day he’s hugging a tiger the next he’s dominating a GP weekend. I don’t think there’s any real logic to his performances as he’s had several consecutive wins and poles all while living his jet set lifestyle.
Cronies (@cronies)
11th January 2017, 12:48
Japan…. ???
Stubborn Swiss (@stubbornswiss)
11th January 2017, 12:16
Hamilton is living his life to the max. And my goodness, what a life it is. He is promoting F1 more than any other driver right now, highly involved in charities, and to the best of my knowledge not causing any trouble.
Last season, he won the most races, and again set/broke numerous records. There can only be one WDC, and this time he lost it by 5 points (not going to even mention all that happened). Not too shabby a season!
Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with his lifestyle. I’m sure he has professional doctors, trainers, therapists, and a full management team that handle and advise him on these things.
As an aside, I think Stewart is the last person to quote on anything relating to Hamilton. We all know why!
N
11th January 2017, 12:17
In short, no.
BasCB (@bascb)
11th January 2017, 12:29
As @todfod mentions, it is almost certain to have an effect. How much? Hard to tell. In a sense, Hamilton prioritizing his travelling lifestyle is just as logical as Rosberg calling quits after reaching his goal.
Why would Lewis go on focussing on nothing apart from driving the car as fast as possible? He did that at the start of his career, and I don’t think he was satisfied with his life then. Otherwise he surely hadn’t changed it after winning his first title!
If he can afford to lose sleep with a fun life and still win, all the better for him. Last year it might have been one of the factors contributing to not winning the title. But he already has 3 championships, and it would only be more boring if he had won this one on a trot, and he might even want to stop too, because it would not be fun for him either, so why would he do that!
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
11th January 2017, 12:52
In a world of private planes, luxury apartments and personal physicians, I don’t think you can say it’s any different to jetting back home after every Grand Prix. As long as he isn’t drinking himself stupid and not sleeping, then I don’t think it makes much difference to his performance on track.
I’m by no means a Hamilton fan, but if you can find me a driver who promotes the sport worldwide as much as him then I’ll be very surprised!
Frankly I think most people’s objection to his lifestyle is spawned from pure jealousy. I’d love to be able to see the world as he does, but he has the means to do it and does it. Fair play to him.
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
11th January 2017, 12:55
As another aside… perhaps there are other drivers with similar lifestyles and simply don’t broadcast them in the same way? Just a thought…