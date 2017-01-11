Ultra-soft tyres for Russian Grand Prix

Pirelli has confirmed it will bring ultra-soft tyres to the Russian Grand Prix for the first time this year.

F1’s official tyre supplier has announced the tyre options for drivers in the third and fourth races of 2017 in Bahrian and Russia.

The tyre allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix will be unchanged from last year and see the first appearance of the super-soft tyres in 2017. Drivers will have to use at least one set of medium or soft tyres during the race.

The ultra-soft tyres will make their debut at the following round. Drivers will have to use at least one set of softs or super-softs during the race.

Most drivers used one-stop tyre strategies last year at Sochi when the ultra-soft tyre was not available, running one stint each on the soft and super-soft rubber.

The Sochi Autodrom is holding the Russian Grand Prix for the fourth time this year. The ultra-soft tyre was introduced last season and made only five appearances at the races in Monaco, Canada, Austria, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

Pirelli has been given a brief to increase the durability of its tyres for this season. It marks a departure from the previous policy of using high-degradation rubber which has been in place since it returned to F1 in 2011.

2017 tyre options so far

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Hard Medium Soft Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Hard Medium Soft Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft

2017 F1 season