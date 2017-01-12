Cyril Abiteboul, Frederic Vasseur, Renault, Circuit de Catalunya, 2016

Conflict at Renault behind Vasseur’s exit

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Frederic Vasseur explains why he’s stepped down from Renault after just one season.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Ben offers a view on Hamilton’s hectic 2016 itinerary:

In a world of private planes, luxury apartments and personal physicians, I don’t think you can say it’s any different to jetting back home after every grand prix. As long as he isn’t drinking himself stupid and not sleeping, then I don’t think it makes much difference to his performance on track.

I’m by no means a Hamilton fan, but if you can find me a driver who promotes the sport worldwide as much as him then I’ll be very surprised!

Frankly I think most people’s objection to his lifestyle is spawned from pure jealousy. I’d love to be able to see the world as he does, but he has the means to do it and does it. Fair play to him.
Ben Needham (@Ben-n)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Abdurahman, Brian Frank and Al!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Michael Schumacher GP2 test day 1
Michael Schumacher GP2 test day 1

Michael Schumacher had a surprise test in a GP2 car on this day in 2010:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.