In the round-up: F1 will lose its 11th team from the grid unless a buyer for Manor steps forward by the end of next week.
Manor facing January 20 deadline to find investor (Motorsport)
"Entrepreneur Tavo Hellmund had emerged as the favourite to complete a takeover of Manor in December, but a possible deal fell through."
Renault were 'complacent' but can match Mercedes power by 2018 (Sky)
"Before being capable of innovating I think it's important that we completely catch up to Mercedes, which we hope to be able to achieve at the start of 2018."
Renault F1 see no need to replace departed boss (Reuters)
"The team principal role is something unique from team to team... as far as I am concerned, we will not replace Fred in the capacity of team principal"
There is only one... Fernando Alonso (F1)
"If you could pick just one team mate... FA: I would repeat one: Giancarlo Fisichella."
Pat Symonds, the seasoned veteran (F1i)
"It is really difficult to punch way above our weight. You come across a problem and you can’t put someone on it because all the guys are already flat-out, while big teams like Ferrari or Mercedes can reallocate their huge resources."
Interesting note at the foot of this @UEFA slide. #F1 pic.twitter.com/XVA2yLatbY
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) January 12, 2017
Can't believe this finally happened last night. Thank you to @NAIASDetroit and @BorgWarner…life changing moment. pic.twitter.com/ljPj94Q4wS
— Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) January 12, 2017
Small Manor update. Tech director John McQuilliam is no longer a director but is continuing to go to work, along with 100 or so other staff
— Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) January 12, 2017
McQuilliam "resigned as a statutory director on 30 Dec in anticipation of Manor being imminently under new ownership". Sale didn't happen
— Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) January 12, 2017
January 2014, Final Rear Wing design that would run in Jerez, @CaterhamF1 CT05#1 pic.twitter.com/bW5TM0VTbF
— Caterham F1.co.uk (@KevTs) January 12, 2017
@Robbie reckons there have been "too many negative assumptions being made" about how the racing will be this year "because of the wider wings":
Even if there is still some processional racing due to the simple fact that all these cars will always perform better in clean air, the increase in grip should help to negate that somewhat and at a minimum we will know these drivers are working harder and performing greater feats. We’ve seen cars with these dimensions before, but not with these torque-y power units.
@Robbie
Jarno Trulli got his F1 break on this day 20 years ago as Minardi announced he would drive for them in the 1997 season.
Strontium (@strontium)
13th January 2017, 0:22
In some of the tyre tests they conducted, I noticed that to simulate downforce levels cars were fitted with wider rear wings, which were at the same height as the 2016 ones (and they looked incredibly aggressive). Why didn’t F1 use this for the 2017 regulations? As I’ve said on occasions before, I’m no aerodynamicist so if somebody could explain I would be most grateful.
It was my understanding that the height of the rear wing was raised for 2009 in order to reduce the dirty air through a corner. I believe this is achieved effectively by moving the disturbance higher, away from the front of the car following. The actual downforce on the rear wing doesn’t change because the air acts on this part of the car in exactly the same way, no? The narrowing was done to reduce rear downforce, wasn’t it? If they want to get the benefit of both, why not have a high, wide wing?
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
13th January 2017, 0:51
@strontium The raising/narrowing of the rear wings in 2009 was done in conjunction with the lowering/widening of the front wing.
It was hoped that the narrower/taller rear wing would result in the worst of the turbulent airflow coming from the rear wing mainplane would be directed higher & have a narrower profile with the lower/wider front wing ensuring that the front wing elements were kept outside of that turbulent airflow.
With the pre-09 setup the rear wing was sending most of its airflow directly into the path of the front wing of a car behind, This was a much bigger issue after the front wings were raised in 2001 & again in 2005.
The reason there now going away from that philosophy is that it didn’t really work because the tyres, diffuser & exhaust exits throw just as much turbulent air onto the front wing flaps as the lower/wider rear wings used to. Additionally its been found that the central/flat part of the front wings as well as the raised nose section are creating a significant amount of front downforce & that the taller/narrower rear wings were throwing turbulent air onto that section which was not only hindering front downforce but also having a significant effect on the airflow going under/around the car.
I believe that going back to essentially pre-09 rear wing dimentions is been done to try & maintain an optimum overall aero balance & a more stable aero platform to go along with the other changes been made. Keeping the taller/narrower rear wings with the wider cars/tyres as well as the changes been made to the floor/diffuser for this year would have created a significant aero imbalance which may well have introduced issues.
They retained the taller/narrower rear wing dimensions for the test’s as they were still running the narrow track cars.
Strontium (@strontium)
13th January 2017, 0:30
Sadly I think this is the end for Manor. Nobody is going to look at a team which has basically collapsed at the end of every season, and see a good business proposition. The only option could be if a car manufacturer exploits this opportunity and pours money into it, but for most it would take months to make this decision, not just one week, and they would surely want to run the cars unbranded (or under the Manor name / other) given how poor the performance would be.
The Haas model has proven that, while possibly more expensive in the short-term, starting a new team from scratch has much better chances of success (if done properly). This would look better for any manufacturer. And nobody is interested in making such investments.
Bottom line is, I don’t think anyone will buy this team again.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
13th January 2017, 1:13
If you have Autosport Plus..check this out, great article from Nigel Roebuck:
http://www.autosport.com/premium/feature/7348/who-id-pick-to-replace-rosberg