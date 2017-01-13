Scrap Vettel and Alonso’s rules, urges Warwick

FIA steward Derek Warwick has called on Formula One to scrap rules which were introduced after lobbying by the sport’s top drivers.
The former F1 driver believes drivers including Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso have held too much sway over the regulations.
Warwick, who serves as one of the drivers’ advisers to the stewards during race weekends, said he sees his role as trying to “bring some common sense to the room”.
“The stewards are very much the FIA stewards, they know the regulations, and we’ve got to give them an X ban for this incident and whatever,” Warwick explained at the Autosport International show.
“But I also try to convince the drivers because I always think that regulations are made for the front end of the grid. The people that talk in the drivers’ briefing to Charlie, like Vettel and [Mark] Webber when he was there, Alonso, [Jenson] Button, all the experienced guys that want the best for them to make their race perfect. So it’s them that have really pushed the blue flags, people being penalised and allowing cars to overtake and all that sort of thing.”
“We need to come back and help the back end of the grid I think. Take away blue flags. Take away all these penalties. Let’s get back to harder, harsher racing.”
“Let people work out how to overtake when they’re coming to lap a slow car like we used to. These guys will enjoy Formula One more if all of a sudden the great drivers like Lewis Hamilton, who will be unbelievable in traffic without the blue flags, will be even more unbelievable, and that will bring fans to Silverstone and watch the British Grand Prix.”
Warwick believes the increased use of penalties in F1 has become a turn-off for some fans. “It’s too vanilla,” he said. “It’s too ‘health and safety’.”
“You don’t want to make the cars less safe. A lot of people say we want it to be more dangerous. We can’t do that.”
“But what we can to is we’ve got to allow them to race more. We’ve got to allow them to make mistakes. The problem is when a driver makes more than one mistake and starts interfering with other people’s championships.”
However Warwick admitted it isn’t realistic to allow drivers to settle disputes between themselves, as when he raced in F1. “If somebody baulked me in qualifying the next grand prix bump, off you go, we sorted it out,” he said. “That won’t work today. There’s too much media, too much pressure, too much corporates, too much money.”
Warwick will continue as a steward in 2017. “I will do four races this year,” he said. “[Race director] Charlie [Whiting] has asked me to do Australia because it could be a bit of a bun fight, the first grand prix with the new regulations.”
“I really enjoy it,” he added. “It’s quite interesting the amount of data that we have inside the stewards’ room: brake pressure, steering angle, speed, corner exit. We have everything, and that’s instant.”
“We have an engineer in the room that records all this so we can go back and look at an incident not just from what we see as anoraks on the TV but we’ve also got 60 circuit cameras, we’ve got onboards, we’ve got offboards. We can really analyse each incident.”
“But fundamentally my idea as a steward is ‘let them race’. We let them make mistakes because that’s what they should do. The more we get back to that, the better it is too.”
8 comments on "Scrap Vettel and Alonso's rules, urges Warwick"
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
13th January 2017, 12:37
Is not Warwick the steward that always has Alonso on his aim? Normally I don’t defend Alonso, but to say the rules have been pushed by them is too far-fetched. Is he scared to say “Red Bull and Ferrari asked us (FIA stewards) to favor them?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
13th January 2017, 12:40
@omarr-pepper
If so you should be able to tell pretty easily by cross-referencing the penalties indices above with the races where Warwick was one of the stewards (keeping in mind he’s only one part of a four-person team, of course).
jamiejay (@jamiejay995)
13th January 2017, 12:38
I don’t really understand where he is coming from. Of course the top drivers are pushing for stricter blue flags because you don’t want to be battling for the win and have a driver in P22 mess that up for you. He doesn’t want blue flags which is even more dangerous by having a driver go 4 seconds a lap faster than the bottom drivers and carry 10+kmh corner speed.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
13th January 2017, 12:43
@jamiejay995
Performance gaps way in excess of that are routine in club-level competition where the tracks are much narrower and the standard of driving is much lower than F1. I really don’t think that’s a concern at all. Particularly considering they need to be about two seconds per lap quicker to stand a chance of overtaking.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
13th January 2017, 12:45
It is true that after 2013 much more penalties have been applied,something that is not great for the fans..Especially penalties applied in some brave overtakes,like Rosberg on Raikkonen in Malaysia,shows the situation today.Just imagine in the 2000’s,with no DRR,etc,penalizing drivers for trying to be “creative” & brave when overtaking…Plus,there is no stability at the decitions made by the stewards.They gave a 10-second penalty on Rosberg but they didn’t penalize Alonso at Usa,when he didn’t even stayed on track!!This must be solved bedore the start of 2017…
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
13th January 2017, 12:50
I have my doubts on this. Drivers may lobby for regulation changes and re-interpretations (I’d be more surprised if Derek had said noisier ones like Vettel and Alonso didn’t), but there’s no mechanism for compulsorily enacting them. If the FIA wants to, it is totally at liberty to say, “No thank you, we’ll do things our way”. Any such change is therefore down to what the people who do have the power to change/re-interpret regulations (which, depending on the rule, means the F1 Commission, Strategy Group, Charlie Whiting, the stewards or a combination thereof).
It goes some way towards explaining why there’s been an increase in dodgem moves going unpunished, though. If stewards are typically agreeing with Derek (and he is one, so it’s possible), then it is only to be expected that regulations are re-interpreted to allow careless and collision-inducing rules, even in instances where that’s not compatible with the letter of the regulations.
I wonder if Derek realises that a lot of the “mistakes” that weren’t punished last year were blatantly helpful to the one making the “mistake” and harmed those who drove properly? The last paragraph, if that is a typical attitude among stewards, is a significant part of the reason why the claim that “the stewards… …know the regulations” doesn’t reassure as it did in less contentious times.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
13th January 2017, 12:51
* collision-inducing moves
João Leite (@johnmilk)
13th January 2017, 13:00
“Here comes Lewis Hamilton, trying to lap Romain Grosjean in the Ferrari powered Haas, he is having a bit of trouble doing so, he is losing time.”
“Sebastian is closing in, and he goes right pass Romain’s Haas, no problem whatsoever, Vettel is in contention for the win now”
P.S: it works the other way around too