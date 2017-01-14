The FIA Press Conference (from back row (L to R)): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing; Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing; Charlie Whiting (GBR) FIA Delegate; Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1; Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams; Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1. 10.11.2016. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com - copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. © Copyright: Moy / XPB Images

Caption Competition 119: Press conference

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Press conferences: Every driver’s favourite pre-race activity. Last year’s media briefing in Brazil was particularly well-attended as race director Charlie Whiting was roped in to enjoy the fun as well.

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

Caption Competition


Browse all Caption Competitions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.