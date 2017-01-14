Press conferences: Every driver’s favourite pre-race activity. Last year’s media briefing in Brazil was particularly well-attended as race director Charlie Whiting was roped in to enjoy the fun as well.
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
Caption Competition
- Caption Competition 119: Press conference
- Caption Competition 118: Rosberg in retirement
- Caption Competition 117: Lindsey Vonn and Marko
- Caption Competition 116: Alonso and Pedrosa
- Caption Competition 115: Retiring Rosberg – and Alonso
Browse all Caption Competitions