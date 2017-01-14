Start, Monte-Carlo, 2015 Monaco Grand Prix

In the round-up: All 20 tracks on the 2017 F1 calendar have been requested to make safety upgrades to accommodate the faster 2017-specification cars.

Comment of the day

@Bookoi tackles the thorny subject of penalties:

We’ve had over-regulated racing in F1 so long now that everybody looks at incidents as if they are lawyers. ‘Now by the letter of the law, that was illegal and should be penalised etc etc…’. I do understand the logic in that, but I’m more concerned with whether those ‘laws’ should even be there in the first place. The answer is no, in my opinion.

Let them race and only get involved if somebody does something completely stupid. These guys are supposed to be the best racers in the world. Treat them as such.
@Bookoi

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Nick and Koolkieren!

On this day in F1

On this day 20 years ago McLaren launched the Mercedes-powered MP4-12 (not to be confused with the MP4-12C road car), which was driven by Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard.

Today is also Narain Karthikeyan’s 40th birthday and Giancarlo Fisichella turns 46.

    Strontium (@strontium)
    14th January 2017, 0:04

    Couldn’t agree more with COTD. It’s such a shame that there are actually rules on how they can race. Which manoeuvres are legal and which ones are not. Basic things like shoving a car off track, weaving around, or cutting a car off completely, are obviously not okay, but the one-move rule is a prime example of something that is just unnecessary

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    14th January 2017, 0:27

    I guess that, exactly because Bottas never “destroyed” Massa, he was given the seat at Mercedes.

    Philip (@philipgb)
    14th January 2017, 1:05

    Comment of the day is spot on, just let them race. Of course when someone does something unsporting or dangerous then there should be some kind of penalty for that. Of course, if the driver disputes that it was unsporting or dangerous someone would need to make a decision on that so it probably wouldn’t hurt to have principles they can follow so that what’s right and wrong has a consistent basis on which we can make a decision… oh flip, I just described rules!

