In the round-up: All 20 tracks on the 2017 F1 calendar have been requested to make safety upgrades to accommodate the faster 2017-specification cars.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
F1 circuits upgraded to cope with faster cars (Reuters)
"Every single track is receiving from the FIA a requested upgrade based on that work... that process is ongoing. We are doing it in the order of the championship and therefore not all the tracks have received it yet."
New hope for Manor as staff are retained (BBC)
"About 100 employees are still working at Manor's base in Banbury, Oxfordshire, preparing a car for the 2017 season."
Manor administrator in talks with interest parties as rescue bid continues (Sky)
"FRP Advisory has also received a number of other enquiries since being appointed as the administrator for the company which operates the team on January 6. It is understood staff will be paid for January."
McLaren would be 'disappointed' with fourth (Autosport)
"You've got to aim high, but right now I would be disappointed if we were fourth."
Wehrlein, not Bottas, the right choice for Mercedes - Berger (Motrosport)
"(Bottas) didn't destroy Massa enough for us to be saying: He's the right choice."
Ferrari would roll out 'red carpet' if Mick Schumacher wanted to join their driver academy (The Telegraph)
"this year we will have the opportunity to stay very close to Mick because he will be the team mate of our (Ferrari Driver Academy) driver, (Guan Yu) Zhou, in the Prema team."
New trophy for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Azer News)
"Nigar Arpadarai, head of marketing and communications at Baku City Circuit told Trend that the design of all four cups, including the one to be awarded to winning constructor, will be redesigned."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
The FIA replicated Fernando's position after his accident in Melbourne with a chassis and the halo, driver was able to remove himself.
— Katy Fairman (@katyfairman) January 13, 2017
Halo still on track for 2018 deployment.
— Katy Fairman (@katyfairman) January 13, 2017
Stats on Sainz's shunt at Sochi:
1️⃣ 42G impact
2️⃣Accident at 153kph
3️⃣ From 150-0kph in just four seconds.
— Katy Fairman (@katyfairman) January 13, 2017
Happy for my @ToroRossoSpy to have passed the crash tests! Keep pushing hard guys!! Im doing so here at the gym! 💪
— Carlos Sainz (@carlosainz) January 13, 2017
We have to start somewhere: M Schumacher's Van Diemen RF88; 6yrs later he's WC Historic FFord @Autosport_Show #asi17 pic.twitter.com/SO4eNlnFec
— Fritz-Dieter Rencken (@RacingLines) January 13, 2017
How many points does an F1 pilot get for finishing once on each step of the podium?
German edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" #wwm pic.twitter.com/kGhjIQB4Yn
— Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) January 13, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
@Bookoi tackles the thorny subject of penalties:
We’ve had over-regulated racing in F1 so long now that everybody looks at incidents as if they are lawyers. ‘Now by the letter of the law, that was illegal and should be penalised etc etc…’. I do understand the logic in that, but I’m more concerned with whether those ‘laws’ should even be there in the first place. The answer is no, in my opinion.
Let them race and only get involved if somebody does something completely stupid. These guys are supposed to be the best racers in the world. Treat them as such.
@Bookoi
From the forum
- @Alexdavidson007 is looking for advice on camping at Spa
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Nick and Koolkieren!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
On this day in F1
On this day 20 years ago McLaren launched the Mercedes-powered MP4-12 (not to be confused with the MP4-12C road car), which was driven by Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard.
Today is also Narain Karthikeyan’s 40th birthday and Giancarlo Fisichella turns 46.
3 comments on “FIA requesting all tracks to make safety upgrades for 2017 cars”
Strontium (@strontium)
14th January 2017, 0:04
Couldn’t agree more with COTD. It’s such a shame that there are actually rules on how they can race. Which manoeuvres are legal and which ones are not. Basic things like shoving a car off track, weaving around, or cutting a car off completely, are obviously not okay, but the one-move rule is a prime example of something that is just unnecessary
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
14th January 2017, 0:27
I guess that, exactly because Bottas never “destroyed” Massa, he was given the seat at Mercedes.
Philip (@philipgb)
14th January 2017, 1:05
Comment of the day is spot on, just let them race. Of course when someone does something unsporting or dangerous then there should be some kind of penalty for that. Of course, if the driver disputes that it was unsporting or dangerous someone would need to make a decision on that so it probably wouldn’t hurt to have principles they can follow so that what’s right and wrong has a consistent basis on which we can make a decision… oh flip, I just described rules!