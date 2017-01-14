Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

The FIA replicated Fernando's position after his accident in Melbourne with a chassis and the halo, driver was able to remove himself.

Halo still on track for 2018 deployment.

Stats on Sainz's shunt at Sochi: 1️⃣ 42G impact 2️⃣Accident at 153kph 3️⃣ From 150-0kph in just four seconds.

Happy for my @ToroRossoSpy to have passed the crash tests! Keep pushing hard guys!! Im doing so here at the gym! 💪

We have to start somewhere: M Schumacher's Van Diemen RF88; 6yrs later he's WC Historic FFord @Autosport_Show #asi17 pic.twitter.com/SO4eNlnFec

How many points does an F1 pilot get for finishing once on each step of the podium?

German edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" #wwm pic.twitter.com/kGhjIQB4Yn

