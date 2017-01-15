Esteban Gutierrez, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2016

Haas ‘blocked early Force India payment’

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: The Haas team prevented Force India from receiving an advance prize money payment from FOM.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

A view on whether the FIA is doing the right thing by requiring circuit safety upgrades due to the faster 2017 cars:

The FIA is required to oblige necessary upgrades to circuits as part of the duties it carries as regulator. If it didn’t do this and things like it, it would be at risk of the European Commission breaking up the monopoly on motorsports in the case of an adverse investigation (remember the FIA is currently under investigation).

What I don’t like is that they’re giving such short notice, and that it’s after the calendar is fixed. The FIA knew the cars would be getting faster months ago, if not years ago. They needed to be making these demands of circuits then – with the stick of making the races provisional on the 2017 calendar until the mandatory safety upgrades were made. They would then be able to not visit tracks that failed to make the necessary upgrades to keep F1-suitable because they would have lost their Grade One status. As it stands, the 2017 cars will either have to attend some tracks that aren’t upgraded (and of the 20, some are bound not to be upgradeable in time) or engage in a stand-off that will make everyone look ridiculous and endanger the FIA.
@Alianora-La-Canta

There’s still time to join in this weekend’s Caption Competition:

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Ed!

On this day in F1

Toyota TF109
Toyota TF109

Toyota launched the TF109, the last car they raced in Formula One but not the last F1 car they built:

