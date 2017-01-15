In the round-up: The Haas team prevented Force India from receiving an advance prize money payment from FOM.

Become an F1 Fanatic Supporter and go ad-free

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: First day at work as an official McLaren Honda race driver today at the Brussels Motor Show. Great to see so many came by for autographs pic.twitter.com/56QKEChLuv — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) January 14, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

F1 Fanatic operates thanks in part to the support of its readers. In order to help fund the development and growth of the site please consider becoming an F1 Fanatic Supporter. For just £1 per month/£12 per year you will also be upgraded to an ad-free account. Sign up and find out more below:

There’s still time to join in this weekend’s Caption Competition:

From the forum Who’s going to the first race of 2017? Join the discussion here