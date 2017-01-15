Take the new F1 Fanatic Nico Rosberg quiz

Nico Rosberg certainly left an impression on Formula One when he sensationally departed the stage within days of winning the world championship.

But how much of an impression did he make on you? This brand new F1 Fanatic quiz will see how much you remember about the ten-year career of F1’s newest world champion.

Following requests from many readers the quizzes have been tweaked so you can now see the answers after taking them (for multiple choice questions the correct option number will be shown). This applies to all the previous quizzes including the new Rosberg one.

Go ad-free for just £1 per month >> Find out more and sign up

You can compare your overall score with other F1 Fanatics and take more quizzes here:

Never taken an F1 Fanatic quiz before? Have a look at this quick guide first for some useful information:

If you don’t already have one, you will need to register an F1 Fanatic account to participate in the quizzes. Details on how to get one can be found below:

As always do boast about your score in the comments but make sure you don’t give any clues about the questions or answers or you’ll be reported to the stewards.

F1 Fanatic Quizzes