Bottas confirmed as Hamilton’s Mercedes team mate for 2017

Valtteri Bottas has landed the prized seat at Mercedes for 2017 which was left vacant by outgoing world champion Nico Rosberg.

Bottas will partner three-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the team. The 27-year-old has started all 77 of his previous races with Williams and achieved nine podium finishes, all with Mercedes power.

Felipe Massa has returned from retirement to take over from Bottas at Williams.

“I’m delighted that Felipe has agreed to come out of retirement to be a part of our 2017 campaign,” said deputy team principal Claire Williams.

“With Valtteri having a unique opportunity to join the current constructors’ champions, we have been working hard to ensure that an agreement could be made with Mercedes to give Valtteri this fantastic opportunity.”

Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff is part of Bottas’s management team.

