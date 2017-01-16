Valtteri Bottas has landed the prized seat at Mercedes for 2017 which was left vacant by outgoing world champion Nico Rosberg.
Bottas will partner three-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the team. The 27-year-old has started all 77 of his previous races with Williams and achieved nine podium finishes, all with Mercedes power.
Felipe Massa has returned from retirement to take over from Bottas at Williams.
“I’m delighted that Felipe has agreed to come out of retirement to be a part of our 2017 campaign,” said deputy team principal Claire Williams.
“With Valtteri having a unique opportunity to join the current constructors’ champions, we have been working hard to ensure that an agreement could be made with Mercedes to give Valtteri this fantastic opportunity.”
Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff is part of Bottas’s management team.
This article will be updated.
See the updated list of 2017 F1 drivers and teams
10 comments on “Bottas confirmed as Hamilton’s Mercedes team mate for 2017”
HUHHII (@huhhii)
16th January 2017, 14:30
CHAMPAAAAGNEEEE! :D
ttbalog (@ttbalog)
16th January 2017, 14:43
The 2017 F1 season WILL be interesting.
Boli (@boli)
16th January 2017, 14:49
Good, now lets hear that Lowe has gone to Williams and the pre-season news will be complete.
Sumedh
16th January 2017, 14:52
He has the opportunity to emulate Nico now. Nico did 4 seasons with Williams and then moved to Mercedes. Bottas has also done 4 seasons.
Both achieved multiple podiums with Williams and easily outclassed their team mates.
Will Wood (@willwood)
16th January 2017, 14:58
Well, I’m excited by this. Always good to see a talented driver given an opportunity to actively compete for wins for the first time in their career.
Make the most of this, Valtteri.
Robbie (@robbie)
16th January 2017, 15:04
Hear, hear!!
Mashiat (@mashiat)
16th January 2017, 14:58
WHAAAAATTTTT??!! THIS CAME OUT OF THE BLUE!
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
16th January 2017, 15:07
That is interesting! driver No. 77 has done all 77 of his f1 races with one team. Then he moves to another team. 77 is a huge number of races to do with just one team from when you first joined F1.
Anyway, I thought it would be Bottas as soon as I heard Rosberg was leaving. I though he was the best and easiest choice out of who was available.
sethje (@seth-space)
16th January 2017, 15:08
[q] Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff [i]is[/i] part of Bottas’s management team. [/q]
Should be [b] was [/b] according to remarks made by Lauda.
GeeMac (@geemac)
16th January 2017, 15:10
I am so excited by this confirmation.
I am a big believer in Bottas and I fully expect Valtteri to exceed people’s expectations at Mercedes. Far too many people see him as a safe choice, as someone who will be blown to shreds by Hamilton, but he is fast, consistent, committed and he has proven over the last few years that he can take opportunities to score big when they arise. He is also blindingly quick over a single lap as his several of his qualifying performances show (such as Sochi ’14 where he put it all on the line to try grab a pole he had no right to challenge for and his lap at Montreal in ’13).
Make it count Valtteri!!