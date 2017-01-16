In the round-up: Claire Williams concedes the team is preparing to release Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes as a replacement for Nico Rosberg.
Bottas move to Mercedes is close, says Williams (Reuters)
"We need to make sure that if we are to release Valtteri, we have the best credible option to replace him with."
Williams: Paddy Lowe would be a fantastic addition! (F1i)
"Williams insisted however that the coveted engineer who helped steer Mercedes to three world championships was not a big ticket item demanded by the Grove-based outfit in exchange for Bottas."
F1 'went wrong' when it started listening to fans – Villeneuve (Motorsport)
"Name me one overtake you remember since DRS. You don’t, because you don’t see the driver work."
Renault introducing new ERS for 2017 (Autosport)
"We are going to have an all-new architecture on the internal combustion engine, and also be introducing for the first time the second generation of Energy Recovery System."
McLaren planning to open Alonso F1 contract talks ‘a few races into the year’ (NBC)
"Vettel’s out of contract next year, that’s my understanding. So as you can imagine, next year’s going to be an exciting driver market."
Baku to host F1 Journalism Training (AzerTag)
"F1 Journalism Training will equip passionate journalists with essential skills for covering fast paced world of sports, particularly Formula One."
